Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

5 outfit ideas perfect for ringing in the New Year

Think sparkly for a standout look

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Get party-ready looks for this New Year's Eve.

Get party-ready looks for this New Year's Eve. (iStock)

Say goodbye to 2024 and get ready to ring in the New Year with these fabulous outfits. Whether attending a dazzling party, celebrating with friends or ringing in the new year at home, your outfit should be nothing short of spectacular. 

Updating your look doesn’t necessarily require a whole outfit overhaul; adding heels and sequins can glam up a look you already own. Or go ahead and treat yourself to that new dress. This list has five outfit ideas to ensure all eyes are on you and help you send off the year in style.

Lulus royal blue dress: on sale for $63.20

Original price: $79

Welcome the New Year in royal blue.

Welcome the New Year in royal blue. (Lulu's)

Stand out in royal blue this year. This Alluring Radiance Royal Blue Sequin Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress from Lulus hits the right notes of fun and elegance. This bodycon mini is a bold way to welcome the New Year. Or for a long option, try this sequined, one-shoulder, tassel dress, $58.99 on Amazon

8 BIG COATS FOR SERIOUS WINTER WEATHER

Loungewear set: $139

You can still mark the occasion in glamour even while wearing cozy loungewear.

You can still mark the occasion in glamour even while wearing cozy loungewear. (Nordstrom)

If your plans for ringing in the New Year don’t involve leaving the house, you can still mark the occasion in glamour even while wearing cozy loungewear. This lounge look from Softies, available at Nordstrom and features a loose, straight-leg design and a flattering classic v-neckline. This set, on sale for $52.99 at Amazon, features an elegant v-neck top with a long-sleeved batwing.

Jumpsuit: $168

Pantsuits are very on trend and a great way to dress up.

Pantsuits are very on trend and a great way to dress up. (Macy's)

Jumpsuits are trendy and a great way to dress up if you are heading out to watch the fireworks. This Vince Camuto Velvet Twist-Front Jumpsuit from Macy’s features a twist-front detail and a flowing flare-leg silhouette. Reviewers say the cut is flattering and very comfortable to wear. This velvet jumpsuit, on sale for $89 at the Gap, has a similar wide-leg look that fits elegantly.

5 OF THE COZIEST SLIPPERS YOU CAN WEAR INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

Little black dress: $198

This chic mini is perfect for a party. 

This chic mini is perfect for a party.  (Tuckernuck)

This black velvet Haley Dress from Tuckernuck is a chic mini perfect for a party. The velvet dress fits in all the right places, elevating your New Year's Eve style. Or go for sparkly with this Sequin Pleated Dress on sale for $90 at White House Black Market. The dress has pleating near the waist and Dolman sleeves for a blouson effect. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals                                        

Sequined top: on sale for $34.50

Original price: $69

A sequined top is great way to dress up jeans.

A sequined top is great way to dress up jeans. (Nordstrom)

One easy way to get your look party-ready is to take a pair of well-loved jeans and dress them up with heels and a sequined top. This sequined halter from Halogen at Nordstrom is elegant, flirty and a fun way to dress up jeans. This off-the-shoulder sequined top, $39.99 on Amazon, is flattering and elegant.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

Deals