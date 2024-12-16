5 outfit ideas perfect for ringing in the New Year

Say goodbye to 2024 and get ready to ring in the New Year with these fabulous outfits. Whether attending a dazzling party, celebrating with friends or ringing in the new year at home, your outfit should be nothing short of spectacular.

Updating your look doesn’t necessarily require a whole outfit overhaul; adding heels and sequins can glam up a look you already own. Or go ahead and treat yourself to that new dress. This list has five outfit ideas to ensure all eyes are on you and help you send off the year in style.

Original price: $79

Stand out in royal blue this year. This Alluring Radiance Royal Blue Sequin Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress from Lulus hits the right notes of fun and elegance. This bodycon mini is a bold way to welcome the New Year. Or for a long option, try this sequined, one-shoulder, tassel dress, $58.99 on Amazon.

If your plans for ringing in the New Year don’t involve leaving the house, you can still mark the occasion in glamour even while wearing cozy loungewear. This lounge look from Softies, available at Nordstrom and features a loose, straight-leg design and a flattering classic v-neckline. This set, on sale for $52.99 at Amazon, features an elegant v-neck top with a long-sleeved batwing.

Jumpsuits are trendy and a great way to dress up if you are heading out to watch the fireworks. This Vince Camuto Velvet Twist-Front Jumpsuit from Macy’s features a twist-front detail and a flowing flare-leg silhouette. Reviewers say the cut is flattering and very comfortable to wear. This velvet jumpsuit, on sale for $89 at the Gap, has a similar wide-leg look that fits elegantly.

This black velvet Haley Dress from Tuckernuck is a chic mini perfect for a party. The velvet dress fits in all the right places, elevating your New Year's Eve style. Or go for sparkly with this Sequin Pleated Dress on sale for $90 at White House Black Market. The dress has pleating near the waist and Dolman sleeves for a blouson effect.

Original price: $69

One easy way to get your look party-ready is to take a pair of well-loved jeans and dress them up with heels and a sequined top. This sequined halter from Halogen at Nordstrom is elegant, flirty and a fun way to dress up jeans. This off-the-shoulder sequined top, $39.99 on Amazon, is flattering and elegant.