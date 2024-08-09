End-of-summer outdoor gear clearance: where to get your favorites before they’re gone

Fall is almost here, which means it’s the perfect time to get steep discounts on all your favorite summer outdoor gear. From tents to grills, shorts and hiking boots, the items on this list are all on clearance as major brands make room for cold-weather gear.

Brands like Backcountry, Columbia, Coleman, Public Lands and Mountain Warehouse are all featured on our list, so there’s a little something for every type of outdoor adventurer.

Backcountry

Mountain Warehouse

Public Lands

Columbia

Coleman

Original price: $119.95

Trail runners often have to pay for pricey outdoor-ready shoes, but you can find trail running shoes at Backcountry for less than $100. These shoes have built-in extra support to help you run comfortably and safely on any trail.

Original price: $69.95

Stock up on comfortable shorts like these lite shorts for men, perfect for any outdoor adventure. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can customize them to your unique style. With a built-in belt and shorts made from cotton canvas, these shorts are durable but comfortable.

Original price: $199

Fishermen and women who want to carry everything they need for fishing on their back will appreciate this fishing vest. It comes with six pockets on the front, pockets inside the vet and a giant pocket in the back for bigger items.

Original price: $149.99

Waterproof hiking boots protect your feet no matter what type of trail your own. These men’s hiking boots are waterproof yet breathable and flexible for added comfort. They’re designed to be long-lasting, even in the toughest of conditions.

Original price: $64.99

Cargo shorts are comfortable and have plenty of pockets. These Mountain Warehouse camo cargo shorts are lightweight, breathable and made from long-lasting 100% cotton. You can currently save nearly $40 on these shorts.

Original price: $44.99

Leggings that are breathable and comfortable are perfect for every season, so stocking up on them while they’re on sale can save you some serious cash. These women’s leggings come with pockets, are moisture-wicking and breathable.

Original price: $299.99

This Public Lands kayak is lightweight, has plenty of space for storage and a comfortable seat built to help the kayaker stay upright. A kayak that’s less than $200 is a steal, so get in the water for the last few weeks of summer.

Original price: $399.95

Anyone who wants to take their hiking gear up a notch and complete longer, more complex hikes needs a proper hiking backpack. The Baltoro hiking backpack has easily adjustable hip belts and shoulder harnesses, a lumbar pad for added support and a water-resistant weather shield.

Original price: $799.99

Paddle boarding is a fast-growing water sport that’s great exercise. If you’re interested in getting into paddle boarding, get a substantial discount on your first board. This inflatable paddle board is easy to pack away and easy to inflate when you’re ready to get in the water.

Original price: $100

Columbia’s waterproof hiking boots have a water shedding top layer, ensuring your feet stay dry. They’re also lightweight and have an Omni-Grip sole that helps with traction, even in wet conditions.

Original price: $110

When hiking on difficult terrain, trekking poles help keep you balanced and offer extra support. These carbon fiber trekking poles fold up when you’re not using them and are made to use in all seasons, winter included.

Original price: $129.99

Upgrade your tent setup for under $100 with this three-person dome tent from Columbia. It’s easy to put together and has taller tent poles for added headroom.

25 CAMPING ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR VENTURING OUT INTO THE WOODS

Original price: $44.99

A mini charcoal grill is the ideal camping essential and makes delicious tasting food. This charcoal grill is compact yet durable, with a rust-resistant grill grate. You can cook all your favorites on this grill, all for just about $36.

12 GRILLS THAT FIT EVERY BUDGET

Original price: $79.99

A Coleman deck chair is comfortable and comes with a flip-up table with a built-in cupholder. The chair is easy to fold up and is plenty roomy when you sit in it. Plus, it’s made from weather-resistant fabric, so it’ll last for years.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $229.99

Need a tent with extra space? A six-person dome tent fits a queen-sized air mattress and offers nearly six feet of head space. It also comes with a screen room cover for even more added space and a rainfly for extra weather protection.