End-of-summer outdoor gear clearance: where to get your favorites before they’re gone

Find hiking gear, summer clothing, kayaks and grills on sale

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published
Prepare for next summer with huge sales. 

Prepare for next summer with huge sales.  (iStock )

Fall is almost here, which means it’s the perfect time to get steep discounts on all your favorite summer outdoor gear. From tents to grills, shorts and hiking boots, the items on this list are all on clearance as major brands make room for cold-weather gear.

Brands like Backcountry, Columbia, Coleman, Public Lands and Mountain Warehouse are all featured on our list, so there’s a little something for every type of outdoor adventurer.

Backcountry

Women’s trail running shoes: on sale for $83.96

Original price: $119.95

Prepare to run on any trail with these shoes. 

Prepare to run on any trail with these shoes.  (Backcountry )

Trail runners often have to pay for pricey outdoor-ready shoes, but you can find trail running shoes at Backcountry for less than $100. These shoes have built-in extra support to help you run comfortably and safely on any trail.

Men’s lite shorts: on sale for $34.98

Original price: $69.95

Get outdoor-ready shorts for up to 50% off. 

Get outdoor-ready shorts for up to 50% off.  (Backcountry)

Stock up on comfortable shorts like these lite shorts for men, perfect for any outdoor adventure. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can customize them to your unique style. With a built-in belt and shorts made from cotton canvas, these shorts are durable but comfortable.

Fishing vest: on sale for $119.40

Original price: $199

Bring everything you need to go fishing in one vest. 

Bring everything you need to go fishing in one vest.  (Backcountry)

Fishermen and women who want to carry everything they need for fishing on their back will appreciate this fishing vest. It comes with six pockets on the front, pockets inside the vet and a giant pocket in the back for bigger items.

Mountain Warehouse

Waterproof hiking boots: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $149.99

These hiking shoes are great for all-season hiking. 

These hiking shoes are great for all-season hiking.  (Mountain Warehouse)

Waterproof hiking boots protect your feet no matter what type of trail your own. These men’s hiking boots are waterproof yet breathable and flexible for added comfort. They’re designed to be long-lasting, even in the toughest of conditions.

Men’s camo cargo shorts: on sale for $25.99

Original price: $64.99

Practical meets stylish with these cargo shorts. 

Practical meets stylish with these cargo shorts.  (Mountain Warehouse)

Cargo shorts are comfortable and have plenty of pockets. These Mountain Warehouse camo cargo shorts are lightweight, breathable and made from long-lasting 100% cotton. You can currently save nearly $40 on these shorts.

Women’s leggings: on sale for $17.99

Original price: $44.99

Leggings are comfortable and cooling. 

Leggings are comfortable and cooling.  (Mountain Warehouse)

Leggings that are breathable and comfortable are perfect for every season, so stocking up on them while they’re on sale can save you some serious cash. These women’s leggings come with pockets, are moisture-wicking and breathable.

Public Lands

Quest Canyon kayak: on sale for $179.99

Original price: $299.99

Pay less than $200 for a roomy single-person kayak. 

Pay less than $200 for a roomy single-person kayak.  (Public Land)

This Public Lands kayak is lightweight, has plenty of space for storage and a comfortable seat built to help the kayaker stay upright. A kayak that’s less than $200 is a steal, so get in the water for the last few weeks of summer.

Baltoro hiking backpack: on sale for $299.96

Original price: $399.95

Gear up for a hiking season next year by upgrading to a new pack. 

Gear up for a hiking season next year by upgrading to a new pack.  (Public Lands)

Anyone who wants to take their hiking gear up a notch and complete longer, more complex hikes needs a proper hiking backpack. The Baltoro hiking backpack has easily adjustable hip belts and shoulder harnesses, a lumbar pad for added support and a water-resistant weather shield.

Inflatable stand-up paddle board set: on sale for $279.98

Original price: $799.99

Take up paddle boarding with your very own board. 

Take up paddle boarding with your very own board.  (Public Lands)

Paddle boarding is a fast-growing water sport that’s great exercise. If you’re interested in getting into paddle boarding, get a substantial discount on your first board. This inflatable paddle board is easy to pack away and easy to inflate when you’re ready to get in the water. 

Columbia

Women’s waterproof hiking boot: on sale for $60

Original price: $100

Find long-lasting hiking boots from Columbia. 

Find long-lasting hiking boots from Columbia.  (Columbia)

Columbia’s waterproof hiking boots have a water shedding top layer, ensuring your feet stay dry. They’re also lightweight and have an Omni-Grip sole that helps with traction, even in wet conditions.

Carbon fiber trekking poles: on sale for $82.50

Original price: $110

Foldable trekking poles help you walk more easily while hiking. 

Foldable trekking poles help you walk more easily while hiking.  (Columbia)

When hiking on difficult terrain, trekking poles help keep you balanced and offer extra support. These carbon fiber trekking poles fold up when you’re not using them and are made to use in all seasons, winter included.

Three-person dome tent: on sale for $97.49

Original price: $129.99

This is the perfect tent for summer, so prepare for next year. 

This is the perfect tent for summer, so prepare for next year.  (Columbia)

Upgrade your tent setup for under $100 with this three-person dome tent from Columbia. It’s easy to put together and has taller tent poles for added headroom.

Coleman

Charcoal grill: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $44.99

A travel charcoal grill helps you cook your favorites on the go. 

A travel charcoal grill helps you cook your favorites on the go.  (Coleman)

A mini charcoal grill is the ideal camping essential and makes delicious tasting food. This charcoal grill is compact yet durable, with a rust-resistant grill grate. You can cook all your favorites on this grill, all for just about $36.

Deck chair: on sale for $63.99

Original price: $79.99

Relax in an oversized camping chair. 

Relax in an oversized camping chair.  (Coleman)

A Coleman deck chair is comfortable and comes with a flip-up table with a built-in cupholder. The chair is easy to fold up and is plenty roomy when you sit in it. Plus, it’s made from weather-resistant fabric, so it’ll last for years.

Six-person dome camping tent: on sale for $179.99

Original price: $229.99

Get all the space you need in a Coleman six-person tent. 

Get all the space you need in a Coleman six-person tent.  (Coleman)

Need a tent with extra space? A six-person dome tent fits a queen-sized air mattress and offers nearly six feet of head space. It also comes with a screen room cover for even more added space and a rainfly for extra weather protection.