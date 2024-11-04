Create a Christmas wonderland inside and outside with these 10 items

Kick off the Christmas season in style this year with new additions to your outdoor decor. If you want an easy-to-set-up decoration, add inflatables to your scenery. They are easy to put up, take down and add Christmas cheer to your yard.

Help your yard decorations shine this season with the addition of string lights. Wreaths and garlands are a great way to add green to your scenery and a giant wreath above your front door is a festive way to welcome guests. Christmas light balls hanging from tree branches, porches, or ceilings make for an easy decoration with a significant wow factor.

Here are 10 Christmas decorations to help you get started on creating a winter wonderland:

This green LED Christmas Light Ball from Christmas Lights Etc is so versatile. Use it with red and white light balls at Christmastime to create a light display that will turn heads. This set of three Christmas globes, $169.99 from Wayfair, will add a sophisticated touch to your yard this holiday season.

Original price: $99

This Christmas Cheer Cordless Wreath with Red Bow from Frontgate is a festive way to welcome guests. The wreath showcases Scotch and pistol pine sprays, noble fir, pinecones and ruby red berries, pre-lit with long-burning lights. This pre-lit wreath from the National Tree Company, on sale for $83.98 on Amazon, is 36 inches wide and decorated with berry clusters, pine cones and frosted branches.

This set, available at Home Depot, comes with three trees of different sizes. The trees are white and adorned with delicate LED lights. Decorate them with baubles to complete the look. Frontgate is selling a set of two three-foot Christmas trees for $261.75. Each tree is pre-lit with long-burning 3,000-hour lights for nighttime enjoyment

Original price: $199

Set the scene for elegance with this Majestic Holiday 9-foot Corded Garland from Frontgate. This pre-lit garland features green berries, delicate eucalyptus leaves and lifelike pine cones. Grandin Road’s All Is Bright cordless garland, on sale for $125.30, is packed with seasonal cheer, featuring glowing lights, glittery twigs and jewel-toned ornaments.

Make a big statement with this inflatable 9.8-foot Brown Lying Gingerbread Man from Wayfair. The giant gingerbread man features LED lights that create a cool and inviting glow. It is easy to set up and store. Or you could go bigger with this 12.5-foot Christmas Inflatable Nativity Scene, $139.99 from Amazon.

If you want an extraordinary touch to your decor this holiday season, try these weeping willow lights from Grandin Road. A slow, cascading twinkle effect dances down 24 strands to make these lights look dramatic. These icicle lights, $27.99 at Amazon, look like a meteor shower or falling snow across the night sky.

Make a big statement this year with these two giant ornaments from Balsam Hill. The oversized Christmas ornaments are lightweight and have a flat base for sturdy positioning on your porch or lawn. These illuminated giant ornament balls, on sale for $99.99 on Amazon, are light and collapsible for easy storage.

These giant gum drop lights from Hammacher Schlemmer will inject whimsical fun into your decorations. The battery-operated gum drops have built-in timers that turn them on for eight hours a day. Similar giant gum drops can be bought on Amazon for $129.99.

This LED iridescent yard ornament from Home Depot will be the crowning piece of your decoration and is very Instagram-worthy. It stands 8.5 feet tall.

Illuminate the night with these mini twinkle net lights from Christmas Lights Etc. These commercial-quality clear twinkle net lights are built to last for years. They wrap easily around shrubs and bushes to create a magical display of mesmerizing light. These twinkle lights, on sale for $18.99 from Amazon, can be combined and have a timer function.