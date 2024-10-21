Here are 5 ways to cook your Thanksgiving turkey without an oven

Move your turkey-cooking operation out of the oven this Thanksgiving for an out-of-this-world meal that will help free up some space in the kitchen. If you want to take the cooking outside, there are plenty of excellent meals that you can execute using a grill, smoker, or fryer.

Alternatively, some great small kitchen appliances can get the job done quickly and effectively if you want to stay in the kitchen but still keep the oven free.

If you're looking to change your usual routine, these five products can assist you in cooking the ideal Thanksgiving turkey:

Try roasting your holiday bird in a Kamado Joe grill from Home Depot for a juicy bird with crispy skin. These grills are versatile and can be used for grilling, smoking, searing, roasting and baking. Or you can opt for a Big Green Egg, $1,369.99 at Ace Hardware . The Big Green Egg's ceramic walls and airflow create an oven-like environment that helps keep the turkey succulent.

Smoke your turkey this year in a Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill . Use a wet brine to keep your bird moist during the smoking process. Your guests are sure to be impressed. For a more affordable smoker, try the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker, on sale for $395.38 on Wayfair . This smoker has a 553-square-inch grilling area, a 20-pound hopper capacity, a foldable working shelf, heavy-duty all-terrain wheels, a rustproof cover and racks.

Try deep frying with the Bayou Classic 44-quart "Big Bird" Kit . The pot has a 44-quart (11-gallon) capacity to handle a big bird. It comes with a long-probe dial thermometer to monitor your heat and includes all stainless turkey fryer accessories, including the aluminum grab hook and rack. For a smaller bird, try frying it in the Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, on sale for $96 at Walmart . This fryer shows off a large basket to accommodate a single 20-pound turkey.

This roaster oven with a self-basting Lid on Amazon can hold up to a 22-pound turkey. It will bake, slow cook and roast pretty much anything. The self-basting lid continually recirculates moisture, so you'll get a tender bird every time. Plus, it is easy to clean.

