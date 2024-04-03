Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RELIGION

One of oldest Christian liturgical books expected to bring in more than $2.6M at London auction

The Crosby-Schøyen Codex is the earliest Christian liturgical book

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible up for sale at auction Video

1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible up for sale at auction

The world's oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible is expected to sell for $30-50 million.

One of the oldest Christian liturgical books is expected to sell for more than $2.6 million at an auction in London.

The Crosby-Schøyen Codex was written on Egyptian papyrus from around 250-350 A.D., and produced in one of the first monasteries.

"It's right at that period, that transitional period, when papyrus scroll starts turning into codex form," Eugenio Donadoni, Christie's Senior Specialist, Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts, told Reuters. "So, books as we know them today. And what we have in this book is the earliest known texts of two books of the Bible."

According to auction house, Christie's New York, the book is expected to fetch between $2.6 million to $3.8 million.

JOHNNY CARSON'S ‘81 DELOREAN DMC-12 IS UP FOR AUCTION: ’A CULT CLASSIC' 

A person shows one of the oldest books in existence, the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, which is expected to fetch over $2.6 million at auction in June. (Reuters/Andrew Hofstetter)

A view of one of the oldest books in existence, the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, which is expected to fetch over $2.6 million at auction. (Reuters/Andrew Hofstetter)

One scribe wrote 104 pages, with 52 leaves, over a period of 40 years.

NEW YORK WOMAN TALKS AUCTIONEERING, HOW HER PERSONALITY AND GRIT BROUGHT SUCCESS ON STAGE FOR NEARLY 25 YEARS 

The five texts in the Crosby-Schøyen Codex are:

  1. Bible: Jonah
  2. Bible: 2 Maccabees 5:27 - 7:41
  3. Bible: 1 Peter
  4. Melito of Sardis: Peri Pascha 47 - 105
  5. Homily, An Unidentified Sermon for Easter Morning

A view of the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, written in Coptic on papyrus around 250-350 A.D., and produced in one of the first Christian monasteries. (Reuters TV via Reuters)

The book was eventually discovered in the 1950s. 

It was acquired by the University of Mississippi until 1981, when it was bought by Dr. Martin Schoyen, a manuscript collector, in 1988.

Christie's Senior Specialist, Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts, Eugenio Donadoni, examines one of the oldest books in existence, the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, ahead of its auction. (Reuters/Andrew Hofstetter)

A view of the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, written in Coptic on papyrus around 250-350 A.D. (Reuters via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The codex is on view at Christie's New York, April 2-9, and will be auctioned in London on June 11.

Reuters contributed to this report.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.