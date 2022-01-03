Girl receives letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as the royal

A family in Ohio recently received a royal correspondence after their 1-year-old daughter dressed up as Queen Elizabeth – complete with her corgis – for Halloween.

In October, Katelyn Sutherland posted pictures of her daughter Jalayne, 1, on Facebook showing off Jalayne’s adorable outfit: a blue coat and hat, a white wig, gloves, pearl necklaces, a purse and, of course, two corgis by her side.

The post received hundreds of likes and in the comments, Sutherland explained that her daughter "absolutely loved the costume," while the corgis "were proud to sit next to their Queen."

Sutherland decided to share the adorable photos with Queen Elizabeth herself, though she didn’t expect a response, according to The Sun. However, in December, Sutherland received a letter from Windsor Castle.

According to an image of the letter obtained by The Sun, Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison, wrote back to Sutherland and her husband on Dec. 9.

In the letter, Morrison wrote: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed."

"Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit," Morrison continued.

Morrison ended the letter by writing: "Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

The Windsor Castle insignia was stamped at the top of the letter.

Sutherland did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for an interview.