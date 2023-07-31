Ohio Meals on Wheels volunteer receives award after learning American Sign Language for meal recipient

A Meals on Wheels volunteer is being recognized for her efforts in a first-of-its-kind award.

Debbie Rickabaugh of Delaware, Ohio, has been delivering meals to those in need in and around her area for 16 years.

Recently, she made a big impact on one meal recipient's life.

Rickabaugh was announced as the Meals on Wheels America and Home Instead’s inaugural National Power of a Knock Volunteer of the Year award winner.

The graphic design firm owner met meal recipient Dennis (last name withheld for privacy) before the pandemic — bonding with him immediately.

Rickabaugh told Fox News Digital that she bonded with Dennis quickly, as he is deaf — meaning Dennis would read Rickabaugh’s lips to communicate with her.

His "means of communication was unique among the seniors on my meal route," she said.

During the pandemic, Rickabaugh struggled to communicate with him since they were both wearing masks per health protocols.

So Rickabaugh decided to take matters into her own hand — choosing to learn American Sign Language (ASL).

Although she knew basic sign language before this, she said the connection with Dennis the motivation she needed to learn more.

Rickabaugh said learning ASL was a challenge, especially without a class or in-person instructor.

"Anybody can learn to sign and single words are not challenging," she said. "It’s when they are strung together that things get complicated."

Since then, the two have developed a friendship, and Dennis continues to help mentor Rickabaugh in her ASL journey.

In her honor, Home Instead, an in-home service care provider, contributed $50,000 to SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program, according to a press release.

The award was created "to celebrate the inspiring individuals who deliver connection and care to older adults in their communities," as noted in the release.

Meals on Wheels America president and CEO Ellie Hollander said Rickabaugh exemplifies the power of a knock.

"She has done [so] upwards of 8,000 times over the years, opening the door to social connections and friendships with her clients," Hollander said in a media statement.

Rickabaugh first began volunteering 16 years ago when she heard that Meals on Wheels deliveries were being canceled one day due to bad weather.

With no fear of driving in the rain, Rickabaugh decided to volunteer herself — and never looked back.

Rickabaugh told Fox News Digital that she was excited, shocked and honored to receive the award.

"I am happy for the boost the award money will provide to SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program," she said.

She added that she hoped "the Power of a Knock campaign will influence others to consider volunteering in such an important and impactful role," she said.

Two additional volunteers were recognized with $25,000 and $15,000 donations made in their names to their local Meals on Wheels programs, according to a press release.

Meals on Wheels America works to address senior hunger and isolation by delivering meals and performing wellness checks to recipients throughout the United States.

The program began in the 1950s.