New Jersey policeman adopts abandoned pit bull found by officers

Officer decided to adopt the puppy 20 minutes after dropping it off at a shelter

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
When no one came forward to claim an abandoned puppy earlier this month, one police officer in New Jersey decided to step up.

Colleagues of Officer Matthew O’Hanlon with the Mount Laurel Police Department found the pit bull puppy around an industrial area in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on Jan. 2.

The pup -- who O’Hanlon went on to name Thor -- had a cut on his head when he was found, according to a Facebook post from Jan. 2.

Police asked for the owner to come forward, but no one did. Officials were also unable to track anyone down because the puppy didn’t have tags or a chip, O’Hanlon told WPVI.

O’Hanlon was the one to take the approximately 3-month-old pup to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, but it didn’t take long for him to decide to adopt Thor. 

"I called the shelter 20 minutes after I dropped him off and told them that I wanted him," O'Hanlon told Good Morning America.

A police officer in New Jersey adopted an abandoned pit bull puppy (not pictured) that was found by other officers earlier this month. (iStock)

He told WPVI that he had already been planning to adopt a pit bull when Thor showed up. 

"My fiance and I were looking to get a pitbull, and when you see a pit bull puppy with an injury, it's hard to pass up on," O'Hanlon told the station. 

In a Facebook post last week, the Mount Laurel Police Department updated its followers on the status of the lost pup.

"Everyone keeps asking what happened to the puppy we found on January 2nd......Well he has a new home with one of the officers who rescued him," the police department wrote. 

"Officer O’Hanlon adopted him right away and has been making sure he gets lots of attention and treats!" the department added. "Little Thor is healing up nicely and has found his forever loving home!"

