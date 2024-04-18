Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Ohio college football walk-on awarded scholarship by Jason Kelce in honor of 13-year NFL playing career

Ben Blevins is a college football walk-on at the University of Cincinnati — Kelce's own alma mater

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Jason Kelce Lifts Up Young Fan to See Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bills Game Video

Jason Kelce Lifts Up Young Fan to See Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bills Game

NFL star Jason Kelce delighted fans big and small at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 21, during the Chiefs-Bills AFC divisional playoff game. Footage filmed by Bryce Keeble shows the Philadelphia Eagles’ center and bro

Jason Kelce is giving back to college students who are in a position similar to one he knows quite well. 

On April 11, Jason Kelce, along with his brother Travis Kelce, visited their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The pair were in attendance for a key moment in a walk-on college football player’s life. 

'TRAVIS KELCE'S KANSAS CITY CHICKEN WINGS' SHARED AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL BY MOM DONNA KELCE: GET THE RECIPE

Student athlete Ben Blevins received the inaugural Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux scholarship — one of 13 to be given to walk-on college athletes. 

Jason giving award to Blevins

Jason Kelce, left, presented the $10,000 scholarship to Ben Blevins, center, at the University of Cincinnati. Brother Travis Kelce is at right. (Cincinnati Athletics/Isabella Marley)

Blevins was hand-selected by retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as the first recipient of 13 to help commemorate his 13-year NFL playing career. 

"For [this award] to come from Jason Kelce — one of the best to ever play for the University of Cincinnati — made it extra special."

Kelce himself was a walk-on for the University of Cincinnati football team at the start of his college career — and decided to pay it forward to others in this position.

DONNA KELCE, MOM OF TRAVIS KELCE, SHARES FAVORITE HOT DOG AND WINE PAIRING AHEAD OF THE SUPER BOWL

In a press release, Kelce said he chose Blevins for his "full walk-on spirit" as he transitioned from being an offensive player to a defensive player. 

Jason Kelce vs the Giants

Jason Kelce, No. 62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, played in the NFL for 13 years before retiring in 2024.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Blevins was also chosen to receive the Iron Bearcat award for "demonstrating exceptional adaptability and leadership in his criminal justice studies."

Blevins told Fox News Digital that being selected for the $10,000 scholarship was "extremely exciting."

TRAVIS KELCE'S BARBER REVEALS WHAT TAYLOR SWIFT THINKS OF KANSAS CITY CHIEF BOYFRIEND'S ELECTRIC HAIRCUT

He said, "As a walk-on, you dream about a moment like that your entire career — being put on scholarship. Seeing it come to life was an amazing moment for me."

He continued by thanking Kelce for the scholarship. 

Kelce brothers with check and Blevins

Travis Kelce, far left, joined his brother Jason Kelce, second from left, at the University of Cincinnati to give Blevins, center, the scholarship in partnership with Walk-On's.  (Cincinnati Athletics/Isabella Marley)

"For [the award] to come from Jason Kelce — one of the best to ever play for the University of Cincinnati — made it extra special," he told Fox News Digital. 

The scholarship is in collaboration with Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux. CEO Chris Sawson and founder Brandon Landry were also in attendance. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is described as a "brand that is passionately committed to the power of dreams, hard work, and the spirit of determination, celebrating not just an athlete but a journey that echoes within all of us who understand what it means to pursue a dream against all odds."

Kelce and award recipient

Jason Kelce helped provide a $10K scholarship for a walk-on college athlete at the University of Cincinnati, his alma mater.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/Cincinnati Athletics/Isabella Marley)

The Kelce brothers were also at the University of Cincinnati to host a presentation for their hit podcast "New Heights" through a series of fun events. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out for further comment from the Kelces. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 