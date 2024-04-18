Ohio college football walk-on awarded scholarship by Jason Kelce in honor of 13-year NFL playing career

Jason Kelce is giving back to college students who are in a position similar to one he knows quite well.

On April 11, Jason Kelce, along with his brother Travis Kelce, visited their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The pair were in attendance for a key moment in a walk-on college football player’s life.

Student athlete Ben Blevins received the inaugural Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux scholarship — one of 13 to be given to walk-on college athletes.

Blevins was hand-selected by retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as the first recipient of 13 to help commemorate his 13-year NFL playing career.

"For [this award] to come from Jason Kelce — one of the best to ever play for the University of Cincinnati — made it extra special."

Kelce himself was a walk-on for the University of Cincinnati football team at the start of his college career — and decided to pay it forward to others in this position.

In a press release, Kelce said he chose Blevins for his "full walk-on spirit" as he transitioned from being an offensive player to a defensive player.

Blevins was also chosen to receive the Iron Bearcat award for "demonstrating exceptional adaptability and leadership in his criminal justice studies."

Blevins told Fox News Digital that being selected for the $10,000 scholarship was "extremely exciting."

He said, "As a walk-on, you dream about a moment like that your entire career — being put on scholarship. Seeing it come to life was an amazing moment for me."

He continued by thanking Kelce for the scholarship.

"For [the award] to come from Jason Kelce — one of the best to ever play for the University of Cincinnati — made it extra special," he told Fox News Digital.

The scholarship is in collaboration with Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux. CEO Chris Sawson and founder Brandon Landry were also in attendance.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is described as a "brand that is passionately committed to the power of dreams, hard work, and the spirit of determination, celebrating not just an athlete but a journey that echoes within all of us who understand what it means to pursue a dream against all odds."

The Kelce brothers were also at the University of Cincinnati to host a presentation for their hit podcast "New Heights" through a series of fun events.

