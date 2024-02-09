Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Donna Kelce, mom of Travis Kelce, shares favorite hot dog and wine pairing ahead of the Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Donna Kelce shares the wine she pairs with traditional hot dogs

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
close
Donna Kelce talks new wine partnership, sons' NFL success and the Taylor Swift effect Video

Donna Kelce talks new wine partnership, sons' NFL success and the Taylor Swift effect

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, talks to Fox News Digital about her partnership with Barefoot Wine among other things.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, Donna Kelce will be cheering on her son Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. 

Ahead of the big game, Donna Kelce is sharing her traditional hot dog recipe and her favorite Barefoot Wine to pair it with as she partners with the California-based vino brand.

"Whether you’re at the game or at home, nothing beats a good old-fashioned hot dog," the NFL mom of Travis and Jason Kelce (a center for the Philadelphia Eagles) wrote on Instagram.

49ERS VS CHIEFS: 6 EASY SUPER BOWL SNACK RECIPES TO SERVE ON GAME DAY

"Add ketchup and mustard and pair it with my favorite Barefoot Pinot Grigio and you’ve got a simple classic," she said.

Ready to take a page from Mama Kelce for Super Bowl Sunday?

Donna Kelce hot dogs and wine

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce (tight end, Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (center, Philadelphia Eagles), has partnered with Barefoot Wine and is sharing her favorite Super Bowl recipes. She typically pairs her "Jason's Philly Cheese Steak" recipe with Barefoot Cabernet Savignon (shown above right). (Barefoot Wine)

Here’s her super simple hot dog recipe below, which she pairs with Pinot Grigio.

SUPER BOWL QUIZ! HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT SUNDAY'S BIG GAME?

Donna Kelce's Traditional Hot Dogs to pair with Barefoot Pinot Grigio

Donna Kelce Super Bowl Barefoot Wine

Donna Kelce has said she enjoys pairing traditional hot dogs with a glass of Pinot Grigio. (Barefoot Wine)

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ingredients

Jason and Travis Kelce talk to mother, Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce gives cookies to her sons Jason Kelce, left, of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, right, of the Kansas City Chiefs during the opening night of Super Bowl LVII last year on Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Directions

1. Grill or boil hot dogs until fully cooked as per package instructions.

2. Toast buns on the grill or in a toaster.

3. Place a hot dog in each bun.

4. Add mustard and ketchup.

5. Serve the hot dogs immediately, and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

If you're more adventurous with your hot dog toppings — consider adding relish, onions, hot sauce or beans.

This recipe from BarefootWine.com was shared with Fox News Digital.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.