NYC’s scary new tourist attraction: An all-glass ‘Ascent’ into the sky

The see-through elevator will take visitors up to 1,210 feet above the city

New York Post
Subjecting yourself to voluntary vertigo has never been easier. 

Midtown development One Vanderbilt will soon offer thrill-seekers a fresh way to be scared of New York: an all-glass enclosed elevator on the outside of the building. The see-through human dumbwaiter, called Ascent, will take riders up to 1,210 feet above the city, where they can gaze down upon Madison Avenue.

The journey, along with other interactive features in the crown of developer SL Green’s $3.3 billion, 77-story, 1.7 million-square-foot office tower "will redefine the way people experience the intersection between nature and the built environment," hypes a press release from the realty corporation.

Midtown development One Vanderbilt will soon offer thrill-seekers a fresh way to be scared of New York: an all-glass enclosed elevator on the outside of the building. (SL Green Realty Corp.)

For those looking for a non-moving but still gravity-defying experience, the skyscraper — set to be central Midtown’s tallest ever — will offer Levitation, consisting of "fully transparent glass sky boxes" that jut out from the building and give visitors the experience of hanging 1,063 feet above Manhattan. 

Those looking for a more subdued look at the view can retire to the outdoor terrace bar, or the "highest urban outdoor alpine meadow in the world." All attractions are slated to open to the public in late October.

Summit One Vanderbilt (as the development is referring to its rooftop attractions) also will have an immersive art experience designed by Kenzo Digital and culinary offerings from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events.

Superchef Daniel Boulud will also be opening an 11,000-square-foot restaurant, Le Pavillon, on the second floor of the building.

The see-through human dumbwaiter, called Ascent, will take riders up to 1,210 feet above the city, where they can gaze down upon Madison Avenue. (SL Green Realty Corp.)

"We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City," said SL Green CEO Marc Holliday in a statement. "It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again."

Registration to preview Summit One Vanderbilt ahead of its Oct. 21 launch is now open on SummitOV.com. The new building officially opened to tenants in a September ribbon-cutting ceremony

This story was originally published by the New York Post.