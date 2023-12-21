Nostalgic Christmas toys that sent shoppers scrambling

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

TOY CRAZE – From Cabbage Patch Kids to Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies and more, these are the Christmas toy gifts that caused shopping mayhem during the holidays. Continue reading...

ADD TO CART – Grubhub reveals the most popular food trends and deliveries of the year. Continue reading...

SLAMMED ON SOCIAL MEDIA – A "plus-sized" woman is criticized for sharing travel tips on how to snag free plane seats. Continue reading...

GIFTS FOR TRAVELERS – This list of Amazon-listed gifts are solid options for the jet-setter in your life. Check out these unique and practical picks. Continue reading...

FIREFIGHTER'S MISSION – Lt. Tina Guiler, a longtime firefighter, aims to inspire future female first responders with authentic dolls. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel reveals his favorite assignments — and why the Washington Monument means so much to him. Continue reading...

'COFFEE BADGING' – Some employees are responding to return-to-office mandates with a particular form of pushback. Here's what to know about this new career trend. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

