Nostalgic Christmas toys that sent shoppers scrambling

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
America's most-wanted toys have caused Black Friday mayhem, long lines of shoppers and today, some serious nostalgia. Is your favorite Christmas toy on this list of classics? (Getty Images)

TOY CRAZE – From Cabbage Patch Kids to Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies and more, these are the Christmas toy gifts that caused shopping mayhem during the holidays. Continue reading...

ADD TO CART – Grubhub reveals the most popular food trends and deliveries of the year. Continue reading...

SLAMMED ON SOCIAL MEDIA – A "plus-sized" woman is criticized for sharing travel tips on how to snag free plane seats. Continue reading...

Kirsty Leanne has received hate online for posting travel tips on how to get a second plane seat for free.  (Jam Press)

GIFTS FOR TRAVELERS – This list of Amazon-listed gifts are solid options for the jet-setter in your life. Check out these unique and practical picks. Continue reading...

FIREFIGHTER'S MISSION – Lt. Tina Guiler, a longtime firefighter, aims to inspire future female first responders with authentic dolls. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel reveals his favorite assignments — and why the Washington Monument means so much to him. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Mike Emanuel

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Mike Emanuel. He currently serves as chief Washington correspondent for FOX News Channel and joined FNC in 1997 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. He's also a co-anchor of "FOX News Live." (Fox News)

'COFFEE BADGING' – Some employees are responding to return-to-office mandates with a particular form of pushback. Here's what to know about this new career trend. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

