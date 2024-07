Police in North Carolina are warning locals to steer clear of female alligators during this time of year.

Officials with the Sunset Beach Police Department took to Facebook to post a PSA about suspected alligator nests.

"Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet in length, although females can reach maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10-15 years and a male 8-12 years to reach these lengths. Courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June," the post said.

Officials have posted several signs near active nests in the area to warn people to keep their distance from the area.

"Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris, and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September," the post added.

Officials say female alligators that are sitting on their nests can feel threatened when approached and may be "aggressive."

"If you suspect a nest is being tampered with, or a person may be in danger, due to their proximity to it, please contact 911," the post continued.

The police department posted another alligator sighting showing a photo of a juvenile alligator spotted in a neighborhood.

A young girl was visiting her grandmother in the area when she reported the reptile sighting.

Alligators are common along the coast of North Carolina, living in bays, lakes, rivers, creeks, marshes, swamps and ponds, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

It was the girl's first time seeing a gator up close, according to a Facebook post shared by police.

Officials captured and released the alligator in a nearby lake.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sunset Beach Police Department for additional comment.