North Carolina mom hospitalized after mistaking nail glue for eyedrops

A North Carolina mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing that she mistakenly put nail glue, instead of medicated eye drops, into her eyes — leading to a hospital visit.

The painful accident landed the mother, who is also a foster parent, in her local hospital in Concord, North Carolina in December, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

The viral video showed the unnamed woman in a hospital bed with her eyes glued shut.

"Hi, if you are here, then you have seen the viral video of my mother. She has glued her eyes shut," her daughter, Ria Faggart, posted on a GoFundMe page.

Faggart said that her mother's eyes will reopen between 5-7 weeks until they can properly identify if there was any damage.

"We appreciate all of the prayers and concern," she said. "She will be out of work and she is a foster mom, so she does not have disability [insurance]."

This has not been the first time somebody has mistaken nail glue and eye drops.

Brianne Shipley also went viral in October after she had a similar product mixup. The Florida resident picked up her nail glue instead of her eye medication to treat a bacterial eye infection.

"After I got the notification, I blindly reached over, grabbed the bottle, opened my eye with one hand and put the drops in," she told PEOPLE. "As the drop was falling I realized the consistency of the plastic bottle felt wrong. As soon as it hit my eye, I started screaming."