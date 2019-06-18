Nike releases 'Pro Hijab' as demand for modest fashion increases

Fashionistas are saying hasta la vista to the idea of “less is more” — a la naked dresses, micro mini skirts and underboob bikinis — in favor of a “more is more” fashionable mindset.

The data analytics firm Edited reveals that the demand for modest fashion “is expanding outside of the UAE and seeing growth in the western world with a 15 percent increase since 2017,” WWD reports.

To meet the growing demand, more fashion brands and retailers are expanding their offerings to cater to the flourishing new market of fashionistas in search of full-coverage garb.

Sportswear brand Nike was way ahead of the curve when it launched its first-ever hijab back in December 2017. Now, back by popular demand, the brand has unveiled a new version of the performance wear piece in a new colorway.

Available in two sizes, the new rose gold style with a black feminine-floral print is crafted from a lightweight Dri-Fit fabric, offering optimal breathability and comfort. Sporty style stars looking to purchase the new headwear staple can score the modestly priced $35 piece on Nike’s website.

Among the key coverage crusaders leading the way for more modest motifs is model Halima Aden, who made history by becoming the first-ever Muslim woman to wear a hijab in Sports Illustrated annual swimsuit issue.

Known best for its barely there bikini-clad editorials featuring the likes of Tyra Banks, Kate Upton, Elle Macpherson and Heidi Klum, this year’s installment marks the first time the magazine has incorporated more conservative fashions into its editorials.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.