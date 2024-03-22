New York cat rescued from hoarding situation is now available for adoption

A cat who was rescued from a rough living situation is looking for her forever home.

Meet Pumpkin, a three-year-old cat named after the autumn season during which she was rescued.

Pumpkin was brought to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in the fall of 2023 after she and 13 other felines were found in a hoarding home in Suffolk County, New York.

The brown-and-autumn cat is known among employees at ARF to have "a gentle soul with a pleasant disposition."

She's described as a young cat who can entertain herself while also appreciating the company of humans and other feline friends.

ARF director of marketing and communications Jamie Berger told Fox News Digital that Pumpkin is looking for a relaxing home.

"She’s happiest when lounging in a sunny spot, soaking up the warmth of the sun into her fur," she said.

The domestic shorthaired cat weighs about eight pounds and is available for adoption now at ARF in East Hampton, New York.

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has been in business since 1974.

This year marks its 50th anniversary.

Over the last five decades, the organization has helped rescue and rehome over 30,000 dogs and cats.

Anyone can visit arfhamptons.org for more information about Pumpkin.

