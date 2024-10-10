10 NBA fan gear items to celebrate the start of basketball season

The leaves are finally changing, the days are getting shorter and the air is growing colder. This means one important thing: basketball is back!

To celebrate, it’s time to load up on your fan gear. Whether you're lounging at home, keeping up with the games or out and about showing support for your home team, there’s something for every kind of fan on the list.

Original price: $139.99

Catch all the games from the comfort of your own couch and make yourself even more comfortable with a team bath robe and slipper set. Both the slippers and robe are extremely soft, and the robe has a hood for when the weather gets cold.

You can also opt for just an NBA robe from Amazon, still featuring your favorite team.

Original price: $64.99

Blend style with team spirit when you get a vintage-style NBA shirt, like this Golden State Warriors shirt. You can also find long-sleeve vintage shirts, like this Chicago Bulls shirt.

Original price: $109.99

A hoodie with your favorite team on it is the perfect way to show your team spirit wherever you go. For example, this Spurs hoodie has a vintage feel, but it is super comfortable.

Or, with sweatshirts like this Bucks sweatshirt, you’ll stay warm and have team swag to wear to watch parties, in-person games or when you’re just lounging on the couch.

Buying a team jersey with your favorite player is a rite of passage when you become a die-hard fan. A jersey makes you feel like you’re really a part of the action. You can find a jersey for any player on any team at the NBA Store or online at Fanatics.

Original price: $29.99

A snapback in your team’s colors is essential, and adorning your team’s logo adds to any outfit. The NBA Store and Amazon have team hats from every NBA team. You can select from dozens of colors and styles, no matter who you support.

Original price: $89.99 - $94.99

Do you prefer sweatshirts without a hood? Then an NBA crew neck sweatshirt is the way to go! They’re simple, comfy sweatshirts you’ll never want to take off.

This Grizzlies sweatshirt, for example, is made from a soft and comfortable cotton-polyester blend for added comfort. You can also find a large variety of crew sweatshirts in women’s sizes and styles right on the NBA Store.

Original price: $29.99

Basketball season lasts most of the winter, so be prepared to continue to show your team spirit even when the snow starts falling. You can get a team beanie with your team’s logo from Amazon or the NBA Store.

Long-sleeve shirts are more comfortable when the weather gets colder. You can find long-sleeve shirts like this Orlando Magic shirt or this Golden State Warriors shirt and show your love of basketball wherever you go.

Original price: $29.99

Looking for a new pair of slippers this fall? Grab a pair of NBA slippers and keep your feet warm while you watch the games. Find slippers from the NBA Store or Fanatics.

Original price: $44.99

Nothing beats a good pair of lounge pants. The one way to make comfy pants better is adding your favorite basketball team’s logo. Get your own pair of men’s NBA lounge pants on Fanatics. You can also find plenty of women’s NBA lounge pants on Fanatics, too.