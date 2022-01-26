Expand / Collapse search
Heroic Navy sailor saves man's life at a California gym

Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten performed CPR and other life-saving measures on a man who was found unconscious and unresponsive

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
A good sailor never forgets his training.

A senior sailor in the U.S. Navy saved another man’s life recently while both men were at a gym in California working out. 

When an individual was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor, the sailor, Ryan P. Lighten, immediately jumped into action.

Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten used the training he received in the Navy to successfully resuscitate the civilian earlier this month while working out at EoS Fitness in Temecula, Calif.

Lighten successfully saved the man's life after about 15 minutes of performing CPR, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest (NTAGS) noted.

"I was working out on the bench press with my earbuds in, when one of my Future Sailors ran up to me with a scared look on his face, yelling franticly," Lighten told the NTAGS. 

"He told me there was a man lying on the floor [who was] unresponsive and not breathing."

Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten participated in countless life-saving drills while stationed aboard the USS Somerset.

Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten participated in countless life-saving drills while stationed aboard the USS Somerset. (iStock, File)

Lighten, a 29-year-old who grew up in Newark, N.J., participated in countless life-saving drills while stationed aboard the USS Somerset, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock of the United States Navy.

"My first thought was ‘I hope I can remember my training,’" said Lighten. "Future Sailor Dominic Rodgers cleared a path for me, telling everyone in the vicinity that I knew CPR."

Lighten cleared the area and directed one of the other gym-goers to call 911. 

He then spent about 15 minutes performing CPR and artificial ventilation. 

Eventually, the man became responsive — and began breathing on his own.

EMTs quickly arrived and transported the man to nearby Temecula Valley Hospital in Temecula. 

In 2021, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group named Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten as Senior Sailor of the Year.

In 2021, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group named Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten as Senior Sailor of the Year. (Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest)

"The guy never really saw who had helped him," said Lighten. "I hope I get the opportunity to formally introduce myself to him in the future."

Lighten also discussed how the Navy has had a positive impact on his life.

"The Navy has given me a brighter outlook on my life and a more promising future for my son," said Lighten, as NTAGS reported.

Lighten continued, "I frequently volunteer at the local high schools, animal hospitals and retirement homes with the purpose of giving back to my community and spreading Navy awareness."

Lighten has proudly served in the Navy for the past eight years.

He also said, "The Navy has helped me by putting me in a position to grow as a leader."

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan