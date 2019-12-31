Ad seeking nanny for 18-year-old college student gets mocked: report

Those seeking a side hustle in the New Year may be amused to explore an online ad seeking a nanny for an 18-year-old college student in England.

The unbelievable inquiry for part-time help was posted to Indeed earlier this week, in a request that has reportedly since been mocked on social media.

According to news agency South West News Service (SWNS), an anonymous, “concerned” parent is seeking someone to help cook and clean at their daughter’s “lovely” apartment as their daughter, a first-year law undergraduate at the University of Leeds in West Yorkshire, focuses on her “very intense” academic pursuits.

“She has a driver who can pick up the groceries and drive her around but someone to ensure she eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning as her study schedule is very intense,” the listing reads. “This applicant does not need to be a gourmet chef, simply someone who can ensure my daughter eats three healthy meals a day and the fridge is always full of healthy snacks, juice, etc.”

“She is Canadian and she needs someone to cook and clean for her and lives in a two bedroom apartment in Leeds City Centre with a full kitchen and it’s a lovely apartment,” it continued.

On background, the family is (hilariously) looking for someone with at least one year of babysitting experience for the part-time position.

The posting was mercilessly mocked on Twitter in recent days, with one commenter declaring that “rich people are actually mental.”

“Meanwhile half her classmates will be working two jobs to survive,” another argued, according to SWNS.

“Seriously?! If she can’t look after herself as a student how the hell is she going to manage in the real world practicing law [?]” one commenter exclaimed, per the outlet. “I wouldn’t want her representing me!”

More open-minded users, meanwhile, were intrigued by the cushy gig.

“Wait — you get to live in the city centre apartment? And all you have to do is load a Canadian lass up with Greggs sausage rolls and wave a pledge dusters about the place?!” one joked, per SWNS.

In related headlines, a group of roommates in London recently sought a “lifestyle happiness manager” to wake them each day, make avocado toast and coordinate their social calendar.