Mysterious wooden canoe baffles experts, plus ancient spicy food may boost heart health

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Researcher analyzing boat remains

Florida officials say a rare wooden canoe discovered after Hurricane Ian remains a mystery three years later. (Florida Division of Historical Resources)

MAHOGANY MYSTERY: A mysterious wooden canoe discovered after Hurricane Ian remains puzzling to experts three years later.

SIP AND TIP: The co-founder of a hospitality group reveals why bartenders should be tipped just like restaurant servers.

PROBIOTIC PUNCH: A study recently found that kimchi can lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels despite its high sodium content.

Woman eating kimchi with chopsticks

Kimchi, Korea's famous fermented cabbage dish, has been linked to improved blood pressure and heart health. (iStock)

DECK THE HALLS – From Christmas trees to festive dinnerware, it's never too early to grab holiday decor at a discount. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

