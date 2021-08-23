Moving truck full of family's possessions stolen as they slept in hotel

A family moving from Colorado to Montana thought once their moving truck was packed and they hit the road, then the hard part would be over – that's until they woke up the next morning to find the truck was missing.

Keagan Harsha, a former anchor for FOX 31 in Denver, told FOX News that he, his wife and children had spent the night at a hotel in Colorado. The truck had apparently been stolen in the middle of the night with most of their belongings stored in the back.

According to Harsha, the truck was eventually located by police. Unfortunately, the back had been opened and about half of the family’s belongings were missing.

Harsha doesn’t know what exactly is missing yet, as he and his family continued to their new home in Montana, he said. Police located the truck and contacted him, and he’ll have to return to find out what’s still left. Harsha said police informed him that some big items, like the family’s bikes, are definitely missing.

On Aug. 22, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office took tweeted that the U-Haul had been found writing, "A woman spotted the truck in Aurora after seeing the description on the news."

THE U-HAUL HAS BEEN FOUND! A woman spotted the truck in Aurora after seeing the description on the news. It was located near S Telluride & E Asbury at 9am. Some of belongings were taken, but not all. Thank you to the alert citizen and @AuroraPD for all your help. Great outcome! pic.twitter.com/peI4cVkDk6 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 22, 2021

"You spend all this time packing, only for it to disappear," he said.

The family had spent weeks preparing for the move. Harsha said that last three days before leaving Colorado, he and his family worked sunrise to sundown packing the truck. At that time, Harsha thought the most stressful part of the move would be driving the large U-Haul truck in busy traffic for the first time, he added.

"The first time I merged onto the highway during rush-hour traffic was chaotic, but I thought the worst was over," he explained.

Looking back, Harsha said he wishes he had parked the truck in a more difficult location to drive out of. He explained that he thought the parking lot was safe since it was well-lit and there were cameras. The truck was so big, Harsha didn’t expect it to go missing.

He recommended that anyone looking to avoid this situation purchase an inexpensive tracking device or GPS locator and leave it in the truck. He also said that buying a lock for the steering wheel could help.

Fortunately, Harsha says that the family has received an outpouring of support since the incident. His new boss came by his new house and brought some clothes and toys for the kids.

"It’s awful that there are people that would stoop to this," Harsha said, referencing the thieves. "But just to see the outpouring of goodness has been heartwarming. We went through one our darkest days as a family, only to be met with support from multiple communities."