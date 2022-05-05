National Day of Prayer: These 4 faith leaders share hope

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday, May 5, 2022, is the National Day of Prayer, a day that is observed typically on the first Thursday in May in the U.S.

Last year, the National Day of Prayer went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, many are praying together with others — either in their houses of worship or in their homes and communities. Still others are praying in their own homes, in their own ways, with their own families and loved ones.

A number of faith leaders shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital on this observance day.

Here are some of their comments.

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, based in California and the president of the National Hispanic Leadership Conference, told Fox News Digital in an emailed comment, "Though our future may feel uncertain, prayer prepares us for God’s plan. It realigns our hearts with his."

"On this National Day of Prayer," he also said, "may we join hands as a nation to proclaim the name of our Savior and Lord, that he may grant us unity, empathy and the courage to persevere in whatever lies ahead."



Pastor Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, Orange County, California, and in Maui, Hawaii, shared this message: "Please join me today on this National Day of Prayer as we petition God for revival across our nation and the world."

He added, "I am believing for an awakening like we have never seen before, that God’s Kingdom will come and that his will be done on earth as it is in Heaven."

"May people experience an outpouring of the saving power of Jesus in a fresh way."

He said as well, "I invite you to join me for a time of prayer for America at 12 p.m. PT on my social channels. No bells or whistles — just prayer. I hope you can be a part of it!"



Pastor Jesse Bradley, who runs Grace Community Church in the Seattle area of Washington state, said this: "Prayer is essential as we look back through the history of our country and as we lift our eyes up to God."

And Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO and president of Samaritan's Purse as well as CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared a message — a quote from his father — on his Twitter account.

He wrote, "A prayerless Christian is a powerless Christian," attributing the quote to his dad, Billy Graham.

Rev. Graham also shared this tweet as well on Thursday — stressing the power of faith.