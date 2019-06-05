Bride thinks mother-in-law is wearing cream colored dress to upset her

Everyone knows not to wear white to a wedding, but one bride-to-be is asking if cream counts.

A user named PinkSlide1 took to the forums on Mumsnet to ask if she was being unreasonable for feeling upset about her fiancé’s mother wearing a cream dress and white accessories to the wedding.

According to the post, she and her future mother-in-law recently had a falling out, which she feels fueled the dress decision.

Her initial post states, “(My fiancé and I) are getting married soon (...) and my soon to be mother-in-law is wearing a cream top and jacket and a pale grey skirt! Went round yesterday and she shows me these white bridal shoes and white satin bag! Am I being unreasonable for being slightly miffed at this? We had a very recent fall out so she may have done it on purpose to annoy me!”

'BRIDEZILLA' KICKS GUEST OUT OF WEDDING FOR WEARING FLORAL DRESS WITH WHITE SPOTS ON IT

She later clarified, “She’s just done a few things that have annoyed me about the wedding so far so this is just one of the few things that I've had to bite my tongue about.”

“Had a conversation about it with two of my bridesmaids and they went mad saying I should say something,” she added. “Obviously it isn't worth it. But they know how patient I am ignoring her about a lot of the things she’s done throughout our relationship.”

Some posters agreed that cream counts as white, with one saying, “It's rude. Everyone knows it's an absolute no-no to do this, which is why, if she goes ahead, it will be no reflection on you as the only person she's likely to show up well and truly is herself. Why must (mothers-in-law) insist on doing this? Are they determined to turn themselves into laughing stocks?”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another user shared a similar story but urged PinkSlide1 not to let it get to her. She said, “I do not have a good relationship with my [mother-in-law] (understatement). I was told she was wearing a cream and grey dress for my wedding by (my husband) (to be honest it's not something I care about but I know she does care about these things so I knew it was a snub if that makes sense!). Anyway, I can honestly say I didn't even notice on the day (she didn't speak to me either but again I didn't notice that particularly. My wedding was perfect, and it was only after a few people mentioned her outfit to me and I looked at photos. She didn't upstage me or anything like that, in fact, she just looked a bit sad.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others felt like it wasn’t an issue, with one saying, “It wouldn’t bother me. Unless she’s wearing a full-length cream dress and veil, nobody is going to mistake her for the bride. Grey skirt and cream jacket sounds fine.”