Most viral TikTok of 2020 was even bigger than the guy skateboarding with Ocean Spray juice

Remember that viral video of the guy skateboarding down the street to Fleetwood Mac and sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice?

The video, which Nathan Apodaca posted on his “420doggface208” TikTok account in September, drew headlines after it led to Fleetwood Mac’s hit “Dreams” and the album “Rumors” topping the Billboard charts decades after they were released, Ocean Spray giving Apodaca a new pickup truck, Apodaca upgrading from an RV to a $320,000 home and even the creation of an official Halloween costume based on his outfit from the video.

Believe it or not, that was only the second biggest viral video of the year on TikTok. The social media platform shared rankings of its biggest videos, trends and stars of the year on Wednesday.

Vanessa Pappas, interim head of TikTok, said in a written statement that “the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most.”

“It’s been an honor to watch these videos and creators grow and share what have become iconic, sometimes even life-changing, moments of 2020,” Pappas said.

While Apodaca’s viral video drew 11.7 million “likes” plus hundreds of thousands of comments and shares, the top video of the year was Bella Poarch lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B,” a song that also trended on TikTok this year. Poarch’s video has 43.2 million “likes,” and more than 1 million comments and 1 million shares.

Haven’t heard of Poarch before? She has more than 45 million followers on TikTok, plus 8.4 million on Instagram, 153,000 on Twitter and nearly 200,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel where she has never posted a video. TikTok named Poarch as its No. 3 top creator of the year.

The second-top creator on TikTok’s list was Tabitha Brown. Her viral cooking video showing off her recipe for “carrot bacon” led to an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

The top creator of the year is Charli D’Amelio, a 16-year-old who was the first TikToker to reach more than 100 million followers.

“Creators are the heart of TikTok, making the platform unlike any other thanks to their creativity, commitment and constant drive to make content that inspires around the world,” the company said in a press release. “TikTok has become a launch pad for creators to build livelihoods by making content authentic to who they are and driven by their passions.”