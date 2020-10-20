Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' hits Top 10 chart 43 years after its release

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit album “Rumours” has returned to Top 10 chart this week thanks to a viral TikTok trend.

The album gained renewed attention earlier this month, after the track “Dreams” kicked off a viral trend following the posting of a video of a user skateboarding down a road while casually sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-rasberry juice and lip-syncing to the Stevie Nicks lyrics.

Billboard reports that the song hit No. 7, jumping from 13 last week. The outlet reports that “Rumours” earned 33,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 15, a 15% increase according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The album previously spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the 1977-1978 year. The album remains the only No. 1 single the band has on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart out of 25 chart-making hits.

Variety reports that Fleetwood Mac’s discography is benefitting from the renewed viral attention, with their self-titled 1975 album jumping up to No. 44 on the charts this week despite not including “Dreams.”

Although Fleetwood Mac climbing the charts after more than 40 years is one of the more interesting takeaways from this week, the No. 1 album for the week went to “Savage Mode II” by Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, accumulating 65,000 album units. Others in the top 10 include: Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Blackpink, the “Hamilton” cast album, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Post Malone.

Fleetwood Mac responded to a re-post of the viral video on Twitter, simply tweeting “We love this!” from the band’s official account. The original TikTok video -- starring Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Nathan Apodaca -- has earned more than 18 million views, while the Twitter post has garnered 22.5 million.

"Rumours" sold more than 10 million copies in the first month of its release and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. It ranks No. 11 among the bestselling albums of all time, according to Business Insider.