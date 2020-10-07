Ocean Spray gives TikTok sensation free truck, drinks after skateboarding video goes viral

Just a man, his skateboard and a bottle of Ocean Spray.

Nathan Apodaca became an overnight sensation after his TikTok video of him riding his skateboard down a highway while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and then lip syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral. The video was reportedly taken after his car battery died and he had to get to work.

The video, which was posted September 25 and has 26.9 million views, has reportedly earned the 37-year-old man millions of fans on his social media account, as well as prompted a merchandise collection with his face and nickname, Doggface, and $10K in donations from fans via his Venmo, Cash App and PayPal accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But the fun ride of the Idaho-based man, who works as a laborer at a potato warehouse, doesn’t stop there.

In honor of his seemingly preferred beverage, Ocean Spray has gifted him with a truck that has been filled with Ocean Spray Crab-Raspberry drinks, and a new skateboard, the Boston Globe reported.

The happy-go-lucky TikTok celeb said he’s just been enjoying creating the content – and didn’t necessarily expect to go viral.

“Everybody always says ‘do more skating videos.’ … I just do me, basically,” he said to The Times. “And it puts smiles on faces. And that’s what makes me happy about it.”

And Ocean Spray is smiling, too.

According to Mae Karwowski, founder and chief executive of the influencer-marketing firm Obviously, told the Boston Globe she expects the brand will see a boost in sales now that it has been featured in a popular video.