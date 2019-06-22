Black bear finds its way inside Montana home: 'He was tired and climbed up into the closet for a nap'

A sleepy bear looking for a comfortable place to rest gave one Montana family quite the scare Friday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 5:45 a.m. after someone reported a black bear had entered their Butler Creek residence.

Once on the scene, deputies discovered that bear somehow managed to open the front door and deadbolt the door from the inside. Once trapped inside, the bear reportedly damaged the mudroom before “he decided he was tired.”

That’s when authorities say the bear climbed to the top shelf of the closet and took a “nap.”

Deputies tried to get the bear’s attention from outside, but the animal just “slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door.”

Further attempts to usher the bear out went unsuccessful and the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department was called in to tranquilize the animal so it could be safely removed.

“This is another good reason to lock up, as we also have unconfirmed reports that he tried two other closets before he decided this one was juuuuuust right (kidding)! But seriously, lock up!” the sheriff’s department joked in a Facebook post.