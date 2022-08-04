Mom warns of hot car dangers after daughter's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

URGENT WARNING - Jenny Stanley tells Fox News Digital of the little-known dangers involving children climbing into hot cars, after the recent deaths of two toddlers. Continue reading…

CATCH AND RELEASE - P.J. Braun caught a 7-foot sand tiger shark in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Here’s what he did next. Continue reading…

MAJOR MILESTONE - Bob Barnes, who rode his bicycle to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, revealed this achievement he reached in Minnesota. Continue reading…

PARENTING PRIORITY - As children prepare to go back to school, here are some tips for keeping children safe online, according to cyber safety experts. Continue reading…

SKYROCKETING PRICES - Chicago mother Ester di Filippo tells "Fox and Friends First" about the challenges of high inflation during back-to-school shopping season. Continue reading…

BRAVE LITTLE TORTOISE - Eddie, a 23-year-old pet tortoise, had to have two legs amputated earlier this year after he was attacked by an animal. Here’s what happened next. Continue reading…

BIGFOOT OR BIG FLUKE? - A Sasquatch hunter in Ohio claims she has a record of Bigfoot – an audio recording of distant howling. Experts disagree. Continue reading…

HOT-WING HOTSPOTS - Check out this list of independent businesses that boast huge local followings and the best chicken wings in America. Continue reading…

LUCKY BUGS - Entomologist Dr. Gene Kritsky tells Fox News Digital why the praying mantis, butterfly and ladybug are thought to bring good luck. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Aug. 4, 1790, this Founding Father established the Coast Guard. Here’s what you need to know. Continue reading…

75-YEAR RECORD SHATTERED - A fisherman in Colorado broke the state’s longest-standing fish record (originally set in 1947) when he caught a massive brook trout. Continue reading…

QUIZ: MOVIE LINES - Test your cinema knowledge by matching iconic lines from classic films. Take the quiz…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Edward W. Bullard, an Army veteran, patented the first construction hat, modeled after helmets worn in the trenches in World War I. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - This simple recipe for chicken skewers with zucchini and squash makes a tasty weeknight dinner. Try the recipe…

