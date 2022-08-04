Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mom warns of hot car dangers after daughter's death

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Sydney was "full of happiness," her mother told Fox News Digital.

Sydney was "full of happiness," her mother told Fox News Digital. (Jenny Stanley)

URGENT WARNING - Jenny Stanley tells Fox News Digital of the little-known dangers involving children climbing into hot cars, after the recent deaths of two toddlers. Continue reading…

CATCH AND RELEASE - P.J. Braun caught a 7-foot sand tiger shark in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Here’s what he did next. Continue reading… 

MAJOR MILESTONE - Bob Barnes, who rode his bicycle to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, revealed this achievement he reached in Minnesota. Continue reading… 

Bob Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, has been cycling to all 50 state capitals in one year. On May 20, he arrived at capital 42 on his trip: St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Bob Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, has been cycling to all 50 state capitals in one year. On May 20, he arrived at capital 42 on his trip: St. Paul, Minnesota.  (Bob Barnes)

PARENTING PRIORITY - As children prepare to go back to school, here are some tips for keeping children safe online, according to cyber safety experts. Continue reading…

SKYROCKETING PRICES - Chicago mother Ester di Filippo tells "Fox and Friends First" about the challenges of high inflation during back-to-school shopping season. Continue reading… 

How inflation has affected back-to-school expenses Video

BRAVE LITTLE TORTOISE - Eddie, a 23-year-old pet tortoise, had to have two legs amputated earlier this year after he was attacked by an animal. Here’s what happened next. Continue reading… 

BIGFOOT OR BIG FLUKE? - A Sasquatch hunter in Ohio claims she has a record of Bigfoot – an audio recording of distant howling. Experts disagree. Continue reading… 

HOT-WING HOTSPOTS - Check out this list of independent businesses that boast huge local followings and the best chicken wings in America. Continue reading… 

Wendell's is a hidden-gem hot-wing joint in Norton, Mass., offering what loyal fans say are the best wings in the nation.

Wendell's is a hidden-gem hot-wing joint in Norton, Mass., offering what loyal fans say are the best wings in the nation. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

LUCKY BUGS - Entomologist Dr. Gene Kritsky tells Fox News Digital why the praying mantis, butterfly and ladybug are thought to bring good luck. Continue reading… 

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Aug. 4, 1790, this Founding Father established the Coast Guard. Here’s what you need to know. Continue reading… 

75-YEAR RECORD SHATTERED - A fisherman in Colorado broke the state’s longest-standing fish record (originally set in 1947) when he caught a massive brook trout. Continue reading… 

Tim Daniel, of Granby, Colorado, caught a 7.84-pound brook trout in May of this year, breaking Colorado’s longest-standing fish record. 

Tim Daniel, of Granby, Colorado, caught a 7.84-pound brook trout in May of this year, breaking Colorado’s longest-standing fish record.  (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

QUIZ: MOVIE LINES - Test your cinema knowledge by matching iconic lines from classic films. Take the quiz…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Edward W. Bullard, an Army veteran, patented the first construction hat, modeled after helmets worn in the trenches in World War I. Continue reading… 

WHAT’S COOKING? - This simple recipe for chicken skewers with zucchini and squash makes a tasty weeknight dinner. Try the recipe… 

Make these easy chicken kabobs for a weeknight meal. (Rainier Foods)

Make these easy chicken kabobs for a weeknight meal. (Rainier Foods) (Rainier Foods)

