Mom accidentally records own reaction instead of daughter's proposal

At least she managed to capture ­someone’s reaction to the proposal.

A mom in New Mexico has gone viral for her startling lack of videography skills — but at least her family is getting a funny story out of it.

WEDDING GUEST DEBATES BREAKING 'RIDICULOUSLY PETTY RULES' AT FORMER BOYFRIEND'S CEREMONY

Susan Griego was tasked with capturing her future son-in-law's proposal to her daughter, Amber Griego, at the Albuquerque Biopark. However, instead of getting video of Benjamin Steele Bacon's proposal to Amber on bended knee, the mom accidentally recorded her own reaction instead.

The plan was for Susan to capture the big moment. But since the camera on her phone wasn’t working well, she asked to use Amber's.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I couldn't figure out how to work it and I'm taking a selfie of myself and I realize I'm filming myself instead of them and I'm laughing and we're all laughing and I guess I'm not very good at photography,” Susan said to KOB.

The pair, who have been together three years, took the technical difficulties in stride.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"People have asked about it. I feel like that's kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random," Amber said to KOB. "It's the perfect start to this."

Those on social media were charmed by Susan’s mistake, calling the video mishap very relatable.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now, though, the couple may want to look into a professional photographer for the actual nuptials — lest they end up like one of the couples behind the biggest wedding fails of 2019.