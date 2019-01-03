Mom refuses to pay babysitter in viral Reddit post, claims 'free ice cream and a day of fun' suffice

Well, that didn’t go well.

One reported text message exchange between a babysitter and her client hit a sour note when the mom of two refused to pay the “stuck up” sitter for an eight-hour shift, claiming that “free ice cream and a day of fun” was sufficient compensation for watching her two “easy kids” — though the woman had evidently, previously agreed to pay the sitter $16 per hour for her services.

After much back-and-forth and threats of being taken to court, the disgruntled client allegedly agreed to pay the sitter the due wages.

Earlier this week, Redditor VortexThing posted screenshots of the alleged conversation between his sister (the babysitter) and her cranky client, in a post that has since gone viral with over 71,000 upvotes.

“It was great watching [your kids] today! Do you mind if I swing by tomorrow at 2 pm to collect the money?” the Redditor’s sister begins.

“I wasn't aware payment was involved. You got free ice cream and a day of fun... I'm sorry for the misinterpretation,” the parent fires back.

“Uhm... we discussed payment of $16 an hour beforehand. Over text,” the sitter reminds.

Confused, the mom asks to see the text messages, and the sitter obliges, sharing a screenshot of an earlier conversation in which she apparently agrees to the sum.

“I delete my messages often," the unnamed mom coyly replies.

“I'm sorry, but as much as I love seeing your kids I am doing this for payment. Exclusively,” the persistent sitter retorts.

“Well, you're acting kind of stuck up aren't you? Can we compromise at $20?” the client continues.

"No. I watched your kids for eight hours and we agreed on $16/hr. $128 is the total,” the sitter states.

“I am not paying you $128 for a single day! They're easy kids!” the mom exclaimed.

“It's not a discussions of that. You promised, and I have textbooks to pay for. Please, I would accept $100,” the sitter counters.

“Absolutely not. I wish I didn't have such a stuck up [expletive] watching my kids. I am going to block you now - please do not contact me again,” the mother bitterly concludes, the conversation cutting to an evident close.

The heated exchange sparked over 4,500 comments, as many Reddit users voiced support for the duped babysitter and urged her to take her grievance to court.

“Who on earth regularly deletes their texts?” one user wondered.

“Please encourage your sister to go to small claims court. We deserve to be paid and the woman needs to learn a lesson,” another agreed.

Two days later, after thanking fans for all of their “wonderful comments,” original poster VortexThing followed up with an update.

Apparently, his sister was able to get in touch with the father of the children she babysat, and after threatening legal action, the mother “unblocked” her phone number and agreed to coordinate payment for her day of babysitting.

"Within 30 mins my sister was "unblocked" from the mother's phone and the cash is set to return today,” VortexThing wrote. “We'll see how it goes, but my guess is these parents are done scheming people.”

“I really thought we were going to have to get in a legal process here,” the Redditor continued. “It was surprising how scared she was as soon as my sister even brought up court. I guess people realize that actions have consequences”