Woman's '336 month' birthday photo shoot goes viral

In a playful spin of the ever-trendy monthly update photos excited new parents have taken to sharing of their babies on social media, one South Carolina photographer created an infant-inspired photo shoot in honor of her high school pal’s 28th birthday.

On Dec. 29, Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography shared photos to Facebook of her friend Nicole Ham swaddled in a cozy pink blanket with a bow on her head, encircled in greens and pretending to be asleep for an iconic “336 month” birthday photo opp.

“Because your best friend only turns 336 months once,” Smith captioned the images of her funny friend, which have since gone majorly viral online.

"336 months old. Loves: Champagne, Hates: Dating in 2018 - Go Tigers!" a black-and-white letter board artfully posed next to Ham reads.

"Nicole had the idea for the shoot and I brought it to life!" Smith told Fox 13 of the inspiration for the silly stunt. "From shopping and laying out flowers in the store to see if we had enough to fit an adult to a collaborative effort between myself and Nicole’s mom to swaddle her...We couldn’t keep a straight face!”

“I’m 336 months old today!” Ham similarly quipped on her own Facebook page. “I have all of my teeth (thank God) and I sleep for 8-10 hours a night!”

In the days since, the post has since been liked 13,000 times and sparked almost just as many comments.

Many other jokesters were quick to share photos of their own baby blogger-inspired pics for adult birthdays and milestones, such as a grown-up footprint commemorating “Baby’s 35th Christmas” or a cool “smash cake” for a 21st birthday.

After all, age is simply just a number.

