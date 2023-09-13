Mom who refused to get an abortion after brain cancer diagnosis has now been given less than a year to live

A pregnant mother was advised to seek an abortion after she was diagnosed with brain cancer while carrying her child.

Tasha Kann of Michigan was 20 weeks pregnant with her second child when she was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma grade III — a rare and aggressive malignant tumor.

Her doctors urged her to abort her pregnancy in order to receive treatment — something the doctors said they wouldn't do while she was carrying a baby.

PREGNANT WOMAN WITH BRAIN CANCER REFUSES ABORTION: ‘KILLING MY BABY WOULDN’T HAVE SAVED ME'

Kann joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss her reaction to the news — and to share how she chose to proceed.

"My baby ultimately had nothing to do with the cancer, so killing her wasn’t going to take the cancer away," she said.

Kann’s husband Taylor told "Fox & Friends" that he knew their unborn daughter was going to be OK.

MARCH FOR LIFE 2023 REFLECTS RENEWED EFFORT TO WIPE OUT ABORTION STATE BY STATE: FAITH LEADERS WEIGH IN

"I knew that when she [his wife] made that decision, she was determined — and I knew that everything was going to be OK," he said.

The Michigan resident and mother of two-year-old son Deklan as well chose to continue with her pregnancy — and gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Gracey in Oct. 2022.

"She was my baby, and I knew that keeping her alive [meant] God would keep me alive," she said.

MORE YOUNGER PEOPLE ARE RECEIVING CANCER DIAGNOSES, STUDY FINDS — ESPECIALLY THIS TYPE

Kann researched holistic approaches to help her fight the cancer while pregnant — including sticking to a Keto-like diet, exercising and taking supplements, she said.

Now, nearly a year later, doctors have changed her diagnosis as they discovered the cancer had spread — giving her less than a year to live.

"She’s a miracle."

Kann’s cancer is now classified as Gliomatosis Cerebri, which is a highly aggressive tumor that affects the central nervous system and lobes of the brain.

She and her husband are seeking alternative immunotherapy at an integrative cancer treatment center in Houston, Texas, as Kann maintains her decision to not receive chemotherapy or radiation.

"The oncologist back in Michigan told me they didn’t have anything that could really help me anymore," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Kann currently has a port installed in her chest, through which she administers the immunotherapy treatments at home. She needs 12-minute infusions every four hours.

Although she is still fighting the cancer, Kann said having her baby girl was worth it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s a miracle," she said.