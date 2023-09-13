Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Mom who refused to get an abortion after brain cancer diagnosis has now been given less than a year to live

Tasha Kann was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors advised her to abort her pregnancy

By Brittany Kasko , Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Mom who refused abortion to receive chemotherapy: Killing my baby wouldn't 'take my cancer away' Video

Mom who refused abortion to receive chemotherapy: Killing my baby wouldn't 'take my cancer away'

Tasha Kann, who said doctors pressured her to get an abortion after her brain cancer diagnosis, sits down with her husband Taylor Kann to share their story of hope nearly one year after their daughter was born.

A pregnant mother was advised to seek an abortion after she was diagnosed with brain cancer while carrying her child.

Tasha Kann of Michigan was 20 weeks pregnant with her second child when she was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma grade III — a rare and aggressive malignant tumor. 

Her doctors urged her to abort her pregnancy in order to receive treatment — something the doctors said they wouldn't do while she was carrying a baby. 

PREGNANT WOMAN WITH BRAIN CANCER REFUSES ABORTION: ‘KILLING MY BABY WOULDN’T HAVE SAVED ME'

Kann joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss her reaction to the news — and to share how she chose to proceed. 

Tasha Kann with family

Tasha Kann (pictured here) with her almost one-year-old daughter Gracey, husband Taylor and two-year-old son Deklan. (Lainey Kann Photography)

"My baby ultimately had nothing to do with the cancer, so killing her wasn’t going to take the cancer away," she said. 

Kann’s husband Taylor told "Fox & Friends" that he knew their unborn daughter was going to be OK. 

MARCH FOR LIFE 2023 REFLECTS RENEWED EFFORT TO WIPE OUT ABORTION STATE BY STATE: FAITH LEADERS WEIGH IN

"I knew that when she [his wife] made that decision, she was determined — and I knew that everything was going to be OK," he said.

Tasha Kann's baby

Gracey was born as a healthy baby girl in Oct. 2022.  (Tasha Kann)

The Michigan resident and mother of two-year-old son Deklan as well chose to continue with her pregnancy — and gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Gracey in Oct. 2022. 

"She was my baby, and I knew that keeping her alive [meant] God would keep me alive," she said. 

MORE YOUNGER PEOPLE ARE RECEIVING CANCER DIAGNOSES, STUDY FINDS — ESPECIALLY THIS TYPE

Kann researched holistic approaches to help her fight the cancer while pregnant — including sticking to a Keto-like diet, exercising and taking supplements, she said.

Tasha Kann treatment

Kann continues to receive immunotherapy treatment — mainly in Texas. She has had a port installed to administer therapy every four hours. (Tasha Kann)

Now, nearly a year later, doctors have changed her diagnosis as they discovered the cancer had spread — giving her less than a year to live. 

"She’s a miracle."

Kann’s cancer is now classified as Gliomatosis Cerebri, which is a highly aggressive tumor that affects the central nervous system and lobes of the brain. 

She and her husband are seeking alternative immunotherapy at an integrative cancer treatment center in Houston, Texas, as Kann maintains her decision to not receive chemotherapy or radiation. 

Tasha Kann brain scan

Kann was originally diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma grade III — before doctors recently changed the diagnosis to a more aggressive type. (Tasha Kann)

"The oncologist back in Michigan told me they didn’t have anything that could really help me anymore," she said. 

Kann currently has a port installed in her chest, through which she administers the immunotherapy treatments at home. She needs 12-minute infusions every four hours. 

Brain cancer abortion

A mother who was 20 weeks pregnant was told she had brain cancer — and doctors wanted her to abort her pregnancy. (Lainey Kann Photography/Tasha Kann)

Although she is still fighting the cancer, Kann said having her baby girl was worth it. 

"She’s a miracle," she said.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 