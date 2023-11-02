Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Mom recounts last call with daughter believed to be taken by Hamas

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Thumb split Israel kidnap victims

A man wrapped in Israeli flag looks at photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Also, Romi Gonen is one of Israelis suspected to be a Hamas kidnap victim. "Mommy I think I'm going to die," she said to her mom, soon before the phone went silent.  (Leon Neal/Getty Images and courtesy Bring Them Home Now)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

A MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE – An Israeli mother speaks out about the last call she received from her daughter who was shot and is believed to be kidnapped by Hamas. Continue reading...

FIERY FOCUS – Anger can motivate people to achieve their goals, according to a new study. Continue reading...

TRUMAN DEFEATS DEWEY – President Truman shocked political pundits as he defeated New York Gov. Thomas Dewey in 1948 on this day in history. Continue reading...

Dewey, Truman headline

President Harry Truman holds up a copy of the Chicago Daily Tribune declaring his defeat to Thomas Dewey in the presidential election, St Louis, MIssouri, November 1948.  (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images))

'TIS THE SEASON – Starbucks makes an announcement about its iconic holiday cups and more. Continue reading...

DIET COKE JOY – A Diet Coke-obsessed mom reveals her viral collection. Continue reading...

'ON ASSIGNMENT' – Dana Perino talks with five NY-based reporters about work, travel, food — and a few surprises. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for NY reporters

This week, Dana Perino asks a series of short questions of five FOX reporters, all based in New York. Check out their answers about work, career, movies, food, books — and much more. (Fox News)

TEASE YOUR BRAIN – How fast can you spot the differences in these pictures that look insanely similar? Test your skills...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

