Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

History

MIT entrance exam from 1869 goes viral, shocks social media users: 'Pretty easy'

Some Redditors were surprised by how easy the MIT exam was, while others found it challenging

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
New York City man writes book using 'old-school method' of quill and ink Video

New York City man writes book using 'old-school method' of quill and ink

A.J. Jacobs, bestselling author of ‘The Year of Living Constitutionally,’ stressed the importance of thinking slowly and carefully and choosing one's words wisely, lessons he learned from studying the Founding Fathers and the Constitution.

A section of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) entrance exam from 1869 recently went viral, and many of the questions astonished social media users. 

A portion of the exam was posted on r/Damnthatsinteresting, a subreddit with 17 million members. The image, which garnered over 37,000 upvotes and 1,800 comments, stirred a discussion about how college admissions standards have changed over the past 155 years.

The algebra portion of the exam consisted of basic questions, which users found surprising, considering MIT is one of the most prestigious universities in the world today.

One of the questions says, "Solve 7x – 5y = 24, 4x – 3y = 11," which is considered a beginner algebra question in U.S. high schools today. Other questions ask prospective students to simplify two-variable expressions, also considered basic algebra.

MYSTERIOUS GRAVESTONE IN VIRGINIA REVEALS 400-YEAR-OLD SECRETS: ARCHAEOLOGISTS

Split image of exam, MIT exteriors

A section of an MIT entrance exam from 1869 started a lively discussion about college admissions standards on Reddit. (MIT.edu/iStock)

Many of the commentators were not impressed by the exam's questions.

"Good to know that I could have joined MIT in 1870," one Reddit user said.

"HOLY MOLY I could get into MIT back in 1869," another wrote.

DIVERS FIND 130-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK WITH INTRIGUING PAST HIDDEN IN LAKE MICHIGAN

MIT entrance exams

Some Reddit users claimed the questions were easy and that they would have been accepted into the prestigious university. (MIT.edu)

While some users found the questions surprisingly easy, others admitted they probably wouldn't have passed the exam — then or now.

"I can’t do this in 2024," one person said.

"Today I learned I’m dumb in 1869-1870 times," a different user lamented.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other readers noted that getting accepted to the university probably wasn't as easy as it appeared.

MIT building

The Maclaurin Buildings on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023. (Getty Images)

"This section is titled algebra," one Redditor said. "The sections titled analytical trigonometry and differential equations probably paint a different picture."

"Might be a bit easy for today's senior high schoolers, but what I like to note is that the exam is, trivially, designed to be solved with almost no calculations, as obviously calculators were not to be a thing for another century," another chimed in.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Despite making its rounds on the Internet recently, the exam has been public for many years. In 2009, the MIT website shared an image of the test and explained the school's early history.

MIT walker building

The Walker Building at MIT between 1890 and 1901. MIT began accepting students in 1865. (Getty Images)

"Sure, MIT's acceptance rate is hovering around a record 10% right now, but back in the late 19th century, it was a different story," the post explained. "The first class of students who registered in 1865 weren't required to take formal entrance exams.

"They just needed to be ‘properly prepared’ … Fast forward a few years when, in 1869, the MIT Corporation finally decided to add qualifying exams in required subject areas, including English, Geometry, Algebra, and Arithmetic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to MIT for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Deals