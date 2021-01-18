Missouri was reportedly the most stressed state in 2020: Survey

Missouri might just be one U.S. state that is more stressed than the rest.

That’s what a new OnePoll survey for stress supplement Natrol Relaxia found in a sample of 12,500 Americans, according to South West News Service – a British news agency.

Residents of The Show-Me State were most worried about their finances, the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. politics and current events in 2020.

Missourians spent a whopping 3 hours and 18 minutes worrying about stressful situations in their lives on average per day, according to the survey.

Similarly, Mississippi was dubbed the second most stressed out with 3 hours and 12 minutes of daily worrying state while West Virginia was dubbed the third most stressed with 3 hours and 6 minutes of daily worrying.

Georgia, Louisiana and Vermont all tied as the fourth most stressed.

On the opposite side of the coin, the least stressed-out state in 2020 was Iowa, based on survey answers from respondents.

Collectively, 72% of Americans told OnePoll that they found 2020 to be the most stressful year of their lives. Another 57% said they think they are more stressed than they have ever been.

The top five stressors that occupy Americans' minds revolve around a lack of savings (38%), the state of the country (35%), the presidential election (30%), living paycheck-to-paycheck (29%) and worrying about coronavirus infections (28%).

"People are feeling stressed about everything, be it their jobs, finances, politics, holidays or the pandemic," Harel Shapira, Natrol’s director of marketing, said in a statement about the survey’s findings.

"When people are overwhelmed, stressed and anxious, they just don’t feel like themselves," he added. "Acknowledging the everyday situations that create occasional stress and anxiety, and knowing there are simple measures that can be taken to be more successful in dealing with it is key to working through these moments successfully."

At the time of publication, more than 24 million Americans have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.