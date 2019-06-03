Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump's look at Buckingham Palace draws comparisons to Princess Diana, Meghan Markle outfits

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Trump meets with royal family at Buckingham Palace ahead of talks on trade, BrexitVideo

Trump meets with royal family at Buckingham Palace ahead of talks on trade, Brexit

The president arrives in the U.K. to discuss trade and shared economic interests; Kevin Corke reports.

Melania Trump appeared to be channeling royal styles with her latest look.

The first lady arrived at Buckingham Palace on Monday in a couture Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve dress with a dark blue collar and belt, along with a matching Hervé Pierre hat.

The look immediately drew comparisons to a similar style sported by Princess Diana in 1995, as well as a Givenchy dress-and-hat combo worn by Duchess Meghan in June 2018.

Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace (left), Princess Diana at V-J Day in 1995 (center), Meghan Markle at the Royal Ascot races in 2018.

Fashionistas were quick to approve of the outfit on Twitter, with some saying they “love” the look, and one declaring FLOTUS the winner in a “battle of the hats” with Prince Charles’ wife Camilla.

The admiration also appeared to cross party lines — at least in some cases — as a few of President Trump and the First Lady's critics even admitted to their fondness for the style.

Many, meanwhile, noted the similarities to Princess Diana’s wardrobe, specifically an outfit she wore during an appearance at the V-J Day festivities in 1995, which was reportedly designed by Tomasz Starzewski.

Outlets such as Yahoo also saw similarities between Trump’s dress and Duchess Meghan’s at the Royal Ascot last year, while Daily Mail and Today compared the look to one of Eliza Doolittle’s from “My Fair Lady.”

The Trumps were welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, before lunch with Queen Elizabeth and tea with Prince Charles ahead of a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.