Melania Trump’s Africa trip style

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
First lady Melania Trump visits the ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, at the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 6 (AP)

First lady Melania Trump’s first solo international trip –  to Africa –  draws to a close on Saturday with a final stop in Egypt. Arriving in Ghana on Monday, making stops in Malawi and Kenya through the week, FLOTUS’ tour included a bevy of visits to schools, shelters, orphanages and hospitals as she focuses on the well-being of children through her “Be Best” campaign.

Sartorially, the former model opted for belted dresses, a lightweight suit, and a white pith helmet.

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane, Monday, Oct. 1, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Africa (AP)

The 48-year-old left Andrews Airforce Base in a $1,695 camel suede trench coat by Vince and leopard print stilettos by Manolo Blahnik, Us Weekly reports.

First lady Melania Trump accepts flowers from flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2 (AP)

Trump arrived in Ghana in a red-and-white striped Celine shirtdress that retails for $2,000 and white Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps, before changing into flats for a visit to a a pediatric clinic, the outlet reports.

First lady Melania Trump pauses after placing a wreath near at one of the dungeon doors at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, Wednesday, Oct. 3. Cape Coast Castle was a "slave castle" used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Behind her is the "Door of No Return."  (AP)

FLOTUS paired a favorite $595 Veronica Beard dark olive cargo jacket top with J Brand khaki pants and $50 reptile-printed Zara loafers in Ghana, according to Us Weekly.

First lady Melania Trump helps a student as she visits a language class at Chipala Primary School, in Lilongwe, Malawi, Thursday, Oct. 4 (AP)

Visiting a school in Malawi, the first lady wore a beige, belted shirtdress that is believed to be a $1,990 Ralph Lauren look, Express reports. 

First lady Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 5 (AP)

In Kenya, Trump sported a white pith helmet, a hat sometimes associated with colonialist implications. She rounded out the outfit with a white button-down shirt, khaki trousers, and brown riding boots, whose designers remain unknown at this time.

First lady Melania Trump walks with singing children as she visits the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 5 (AP)

Trump removed the controversial helmet during a visit with Kenyan children, where she played with baby elephants,  sang and danced,

First lady Melania Trump visits the ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, at the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 6 (AP)

At her final stop, Trump donned a beige suit, white shirt, black tie and fedora for her visit in Egypt. Answering questions from reporters at the Great Pyramind of Giza, FLOTUS joked that she's told her husband to put his phone down.

Like her outfit in Kenya, the designer of her suit remains unclear at this time.

Trump joins a list of former first ladies – Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama – who also made solo trips to Africa.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak