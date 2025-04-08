Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump invites public to White House gardens, plus a stunning find dating back to ancient Rome

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

General view of the White House garden tour in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

BEAUTY IN BLOOM  – First lady Melania Trump invited visitors from far and wide to the White House for the annual Spring Garden Tours at the White House in Washington, D.C. Fox News Digital was on hand.

'PRESERVED QUITE WELL' – Archaeologists have recently unearthed the remarkably well-preserved remains of a dog from ancient Rome, shedding light on the widespread practice of ritual sacrifice in antiquity.

FAN FAVORITES – Looking for a fun, affordable food trend? Hot dog towers bring shareable bites, social media flair and all-American comfort at a fraction of seafood tower prices.

This is two different views of the hot dog tower available at Sir Wieners.

The hot dog tower from Sir Wieners costs $60 and comes with five specialty dogs, truffle fries and dipping sauces. (Sir Wieners)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EASTER GIFT IDEAS – From DIY windchimes to squishmallows and Easter games, there are plenty of gifts to give your kids this Easter. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

