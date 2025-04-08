Melania Trump invites public to White House gardens, plus a stunning find dating back to ancient Rome

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
BEAUTY IN BLOOM – First lady Melania Trump invited visitors from far and wide to the White House for the annual Spring Garden Tours at the White House in Washington, D.C. Fox News Digital was on hand.
'PRESERVED QUITE WELL' – Archaeologists have recently unearthed the remarkably well-preserved remains of a dog from ancient Rome, shedding light on the widespread practice of ritual sacrifice in antiquity.
FAN FAVORITES – Looking for a fun, affordable food trend? Hot dog towers bring shareable bites, social media flair and all-American comfort at a fraction of seafood tower prices.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
EASTER GIFT IDEAS – From DIY windchimes to squishmallows and Easter games, there are plenty of gifts to give your kids this Easter. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion