Meghan Markle wears handmade pasta necklace on Australia tour

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby in spring 2019.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex is already proving to be a natural with kids.

On Oct. 18, the American royal gracefully accepted – and immediately put on – a handmade necklace made of pasta and ribbon from an adoring 6-year-old admirer during her first major royal tour of Australia.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Greeting fans in Melbourne before heading into Government House for a formal reception, a young boy named Gavin Hazelwood caught Duchess Meghan’s eye with an earnest sign and special gift.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the creative youngster woke up feeling "a bit sick” to attend school, but had the energy – and inspiration – to make the Duchess some jewelry.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet children during a visit to Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet children during a visit to Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)

"It was my idea … [but] Mum helped a bit," Gavin told the outlet. "I did the pasta with gold paint. Mum helped me thread through the necklace.”

Arriving outside Government House with his mother and his two-year-old sister, Gavin’s sign reading “I made you a necklace” luckily caught Duchess Meghan’s eye in the crowd — though his pilot’s costume probably did not hurt either.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during an event at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during an event at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Graciously accepting the gift and putting the necklace on, the 37-year-old former actress sported the sweet accessory as she greeted crowds outside the local governor’s residence, People reported. She then took it off as she entered the building.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex start model Formula 1 cars during a demonstration at a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House during their visit to Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex start model Formula 1 cars during a demonstration at a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House during their visit to Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Meghan is a famed fan of sentimental jewelry, wearing a pair of Princess Diana’ butterfly earrings just days earlier on the tour, People reports. Her engagement ring, too, features two diamonds from the late princess’ personal collection.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to life guards at South Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to life guards at South Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)


The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make 76 appearances on their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak