Meghan Markle made a 'conscious effort' to not dress like Kate Middleton, source claims

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Just weeks after Kensington Palace made a rare statement debunking tabloid rumors of “tension” between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, a reported royal insider has allegedly come forward to claim that the American former actress intentionally made a “conscious effort” not to dress like the demure Duchess of Cambridge after she married into the royal family last spring — though her intentions in doing so are said to be purely polite.

On Jan. 2, Elle reported that a "royal insider" exclusively revealed that Markle and her stylist, Jessica Mulrooney “knew that the Kate comparisons would be inevitable” regarding her wardrobe after she wed Prince Harry in May and took on the duties of a working member of the British royal family. Longtime friends Markle and Mulrooney reportedly made a "conscious effort" to select distinctly unique looks for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex as to "not be accused of copying Kate's style,” as per Elle.

Duchess Meghan’s effort to blaze her own sartorial trail in 2018 proved successful, as the upbeat royal made headlines and held in her own in a slew of navy, black and neutrally toned looks, often sleek in design. For better or worse, the mom-to-be also made headlines as she sported messy buns and exposed shoulders, while occasionally forgoing pantyhose, putting her hands in her pockets, and going barefoot at royal engagements, too.

Future queen Kate, meanwhile, largely stuck to her tried-and-true proclivities for bright colors, full-skirted frocks and her go-to nude pumps by L.K. Bennet during official appearances through the last year.

Nevertheless, Elle’s royal insider claimed that Markle was wise to take more than a few fashion cues from Middleton as she formally stepped into the spotlight, as Prince William’s wife “hasn’t put a foot wrong and is a great role model.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak