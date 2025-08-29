'Meet the American' veteran who created pickleball and find out how he did it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation's "Meet the American" has launched its second season, with "America's Newsroom" co-anchor Bill Hemmer taking viewers through fascinating stories of American exceptionalism.

Each episode highlights the individuals whose ideas, perseverance or innovations have left an enduring mark on American culture — with an entire episode devoted to pickleball. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Fox News' Hemmer joins retired American sportswriter and columnist for The Detroit News, Mike O'Hara, to reveal the roots of the game.

The two recount the life of Joel M. Pritchard, the founder of pickleball.

Pritchard was a Seattle business executive, Washington state Republican legislator and father of four.

He was also a U.S. Army veteran serving in World War II.

One summer day in 1965, at his home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, Pritchard was looking for ways to entertain his children.

His children, along with his friend, Bill Bell, went to a local badminton court. The men did not have proper equipment for a badminton match but improvised.

It's now the fastest-growing participation sport in America.

Pritchard and Bell created a makeshift game on the badminton court with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

After their eventful afternoon, the men shared the game with their friend Barney McCallum, refining the game and creating rules.

The sport "combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong," says USA Pickleball, the sport's governing body.

It's "played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net … with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes."

What began as a family fun game is now the fastest-growing participation sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

Major League Pickleball was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Steve Kuhn.

The league has 22 teams with 16 premiers and six challengers.

Fox News Digital's Taylor Penley contributed to this report.