Mattel releases Barbie dolls with vitiligo, no hair to 'better reflect the world'

It might be Barbie’s world, but the makers of the iconic toy have released four diverse new dolls, including figurines with vitiligo and no hair, to “better reflect the world” through body-positive representation in today’s increasingly diverse society.

Parent company Mattel recently unveiled its 2020 Fashionistas line, featuring Barbie dolls with vitiligo and no hair, as well as a doll with dark skin and a golden prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with long, flowing hair.

Over the last five years, Mattel said they’ve evolved the popular Barbie Fashionistas line to better represent diversity and inclusivity in the toy aisle, introducing dolls with nine unique body types, 35 skin tones and 94 different hairstyles, Fox 32 reports.

When envisioning the 2020 lineup, Mattel told Fox News that designers worked with a dermatologist “to ensure vitiligo was accurately represented,” while the hairless doll aims to inspire women and girls “experiencing hair loss for any reason.”

The golden-limbed doll is also the latest addition to Barbie’s lineup of dolls with permanent disabilities, per Fox 32. The dolls were created in a collaboration with 12-year-old Jordan Reeves of the Born Just Right nonprofit, which works to develop “creative solutions to help kids born with differences live a more enjoyable life.”

Meanwhile, the long-locked Ken Doll marks a first in the Fashionistas line, as he breaks tradition with his long, rooted hair.

Lisa McKnight, SVP and GM of Barbie and Mattel Dolls portfolio, said that the newest offerings in the Fashionistas lineup aspire to “better reflect the world” for consumers today.

“We are proud that Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market that continues to evolve to better reflect the world girls see around them,” McKnight said. “Our commitment to better reflect the world drives a powerful conversation, and we know our efforts are resonating with eight consecutive quarters of growth and the Fashionistas category up double digits in 2019.”

Last year, Mattel said that seven of their top 10 bestselling Fashionistas dolls were diverse, including a doll using a wheelchair and a curvy black doll with an Afro hairstyle.

As for her take on the new toys, Barbie seems thrilled.

“What makes us different makes us beautiful!” the 60-year-old doll wrote on her official Instagram on Wednesday.

