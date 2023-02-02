Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Married veterans make watches in America that can endure Navy SEAL testing

Resco Instruments, run by two veterans, offers watches designed, assembled and tested in America

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
close
Made in America watches endure every phase of Navy SEAL training Video

Made in America watches endure every phase of Navy SEAL training

Owners of Resco Instruments describe how their watches are designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. to be Navy SEAL tough.

The owners of Resco Instruments appeared on "Fox & Friends" to explain why they chose to put their American-made watches through Navy SEAL training. 

Retired Navy SEAL Rob Smith founded Resco Instruments in 2009, along with his wife, U.S. Coast Guard veteran Nicole Smith. 

Rob Smith served for 22 years in active duty in the Navy with nine deployments, while his wife Nicole Smith spent 10 years in the U.S. Coast Guard

SHOPPING FOR MADE-IN-AMERICA PRODUCTS? HERE ARE 3 COMPANIES TO CHECK OUT

Rob Smith explained that when he built his first watches, he was working as an instructor in First Phase, the beginning step in Navy SEAL training. 

"I strapped a couple of watches on the belts of some of our students," he said on Thursday, Feb. 2.  

Resco Instruments produces watches in the United States — and field-tests them with Navy SEALs.

Resco Instruments produces watches in the United States — and field-tests them with Navy SEALs. (Fox News)

Because the students were not permitted to know the exact time during their training, those first watches did not have hands, he said. 

After the trainings were done, Rob Smith said he would test the watches to see how they had fared. 

AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS COME FROM THESE SMALL BUSINESSES IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

While Resco Instruments' products are put through military testing, the technology used is "standard automatic Swiss movements," and not any sort of specialized military technology, Rob Smith said. 

The watches themselves are designed, assembled and tested in the United States. 

Rob and Nicole Smith, shown here on right, are the founders of Resco Instruments in California. 

Rob and Nicole Smith, shown here on right, are the founders of Resco Instruments in California.  (Fox News)

Smith explained that his love for watches began when he was a child, and that his father, a machinist, would go to estate sales frequently — and return with watches. 

As a boy, he said he would take apart his father's instruments and fiddle with the various "gauges and things," he noted.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN, ONCE OBESE, INSPIRED BY NAVY SEAL TO QUIT DRINKING, GET FIT AND RADICALLY ALTER HIS LIFE

"I remember one time he brought home a bunch of old busted gauges and watches, and that's kind of what sparked my interest in tinkering and watchmaking," said Rob Smith. 

Rob Smith, a retired Navy SEAL, tested the watches' durability on his students. 

Rob Smith, a retired Navy SEAL, tested the watches' durability on his students.  (Fox News)

In 2006, while on deployment, he further delved into his hobby. 

"Instead of playing video games, like the rest or some of the fellas [did] to decompress after operations, I would tear apart watches and fix them, and get home and sell them on eBay," he said. 

The small business has grown substantially since its inception. 

Nicole Smith is the "heart and soul" of the company, said Rob Smith — and handles all the orders. 

The company produces a limited number of watches per year, Rob Smith said on "Fox &amp; Friends" on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The company produces a limited number of watches per year, Rob Smith said on "Fox &amp; Friends" on Thursday, Feb. 2. (Fox News)

The Smiths' two teenage daughters plan on joining the family business once they graduate from high school, said Nicole Smith. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Their plan is to roll into watchmaking, and come alongside us and assist with the business," she said. 

The California-based company has purposefully limited itself to producing 600-1,000 watches per year due to Rob Smith's military commitments, according to the company's website. 

"These numbers will grow in the coming years but will never breach 3,000 watches in any one year," the site also says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to watches, Resco Instruments also sells sunglasses, apparel and knives. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.