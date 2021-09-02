Marie Kondo reveals tips for 'sparking joy' at work, getting kids organized for back to school

Marie Kondo is back with more ways to "spark joy" outside of the home.

Tidying-up guru Marie Kondo, whose KonMari method helped Americans face their clutter and get rid of the excess at home, is applying her same organization techniques to relationships and the workplace in "Sparking Joy," now streaming on Netflix.

"The concepts that I apply for tidying the home are very much the same for places of business as well. It’s very important that you begin by visualizing your ideal way to spend time in each space," Kondo tells Fox through a translator.

In the series, Kondo helps people reflect on their day-to-day lives, and find ways to find balance at home, at work and in their personal lives by getting rid of negative energy, similar to her approach with tidying up at home by clearing out items that no longer serve the owner.

In the episodes, Kondo helps different small businesses such as a plant nurseries and coffee shops, streamline their workflow.

"With a place of business, it’s very important to figure out how you want to work or spend time there. Even with specific things like the number of meetings you have per week or the length – are they effective? Are they bringing joy to yourself and your colleagues? One piece of advice I do give my clients on the show is when you make the decision to let something from your life, go do so with gratitude," she said.

Kondo, 36, a mom of three, also gives viewers a look at her personal life at home with her husband, Takumi Kawahara. Together, they welcomed their third child with the birth of her son in April and the show gives a glimpse at relatable moments, like her kids getting ready for school, something many parents are experiencing at the moment.

And when it comes to stocking up on back-to-school supplies at home, Kondo suggests making it a family affair so parents don’t end up doing all the work for them.

"Go through what [school] supplies you need with your children. This should be done together. Have a designated spot to put everything away once they come back from school to create order in your home," Kondo says.