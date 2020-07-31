Man shaves girlfriend's head, then his own, in moving video

Love never fails.

A young woman with alopecia or baldness recently asked her boyfriend to help shave her head for the first time in a decade, and started crying when he unexpectedly turned the trimmer to buzz his own hair in support.

“After months growing my hair for the first time in 10 years I had to ask my boyfriend to shave my head again,” Eva Barilaro captioned a quick clip of the emotional haircut, which first hit TikTok in May.

DOCTOR WHO SAVED MAN'S LIFE IN BIKINI OPENS UP ABOUT INSTAGRAM FAME, SLAMS SEXISM IN MEDICINE

In the short video, which has since gone viral with over 1 million views, Barilaro blinked back tears, laughed and chatted with her partner as he carefully shaved her head. Set to the track of Bruno Mars’ ballad “Just the Way You Are,” the woman choked up when her boyfriend surprised her by shaving his own head, kissing her face as she cried, in awe of the gesture.

The clip made the rounds again and went wildly viral on Twitter on Wednesday when it was shared by social media influencer Rex Chapman.

“Get out the tissues,” Chapman advised, posting the moving footage which has since been viewed over 9 million times.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The loving gesture tugged on people’s heartstrings, as some shared similar stories of supportive spouses or stepping up for their kids with a buzz cut.

In response to the overnight hype, Barilaro voiced feelings of gratitude.

“You rock, Thank you for sharing our video and help us spread our love,” she told Champan on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE