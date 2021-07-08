Man screams, refuses to go down slide in hilarious video

Once you go up, there’s only one way down – no matter how much you scream.

A man in Hot Springs, Arizona. learned that lesson the hard way when he got to the top of a 32-foot slide, according to a video.

Belinda Jones, from Lafayette, Louisiana, was on a family vacation when she captured the hilarious moment.

Her cousin’s boyfriend, Jaylen Murph, decided to try the slide at T-Rex Golf, an entertainment center and mini golf course in Hot Springs, according to Caters.

The slide works by hoisting riders – who are holding onto a handle – to the top of the slide. Once they’re at the top, the rider is supposed to let go and slide to the bottom.

However, Murph apparently didn’t realize how tall the slide really was, the video shows.

In the clip, Murph can be seen being hoisted up the slide as onlookers – including Jones – cheer him on.

As he gets closer to the top, Murph appears to panic and starts screaming and shouting, "Let me down!" several times.

The onlookers begin laughing in the clip, but they also encourage Murph to let go of the handle so he can slide down to the bottom.

Meanwhile, Murph continues to scream.

Finally, about 41 seconds into the 50-second clip, Murph lets go of the handle and slides to the bottom, where he then appears relieved.