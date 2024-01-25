Expand / Collapse search
Man finds 7-carat diamond at state park, plus why you should keep quiet about your weight-loss plans

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Arkansas park officials say the gem is "the size of a candy gumdrop." (Arkansas State Parks)

GEM OF A FIND – A man's wish came true after he found a 7-carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas. Continue reading...

KEEP QUIET – Here's why experts say you should keep your weight-loss journey a secret from everyone. Continue reading...

MIRACLE CHILD – A newborn baby has headed home after being the smallest infant to survive at a hospital. Continue reading...

Parents Ashley and John McClinton welcomed their son, John "Buddy" McClinton in September. Buddy was born weighing less than 1 pound and spent 116 days in the hospital before recently heading home.  (Ashley McClinton via FOX TV Stations)

GRAB THESE GADGETS – Check out these 5 cool kitchen tools for making and serving soup – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

TOUGH TEAM – Riley Gaines and Bethany Hamilton are standing up for women in sports. Continue reading...

FUN Q&A – Rich Edson reveals his biggest outdoor adventure — and the 3 presidents he'd invite to dinner. Continue reading...

This week, Dana Perino speaks to Washington-based Fox News Channel correspondent Rich Edson. "My grandfather served in World War II and died shortly after I moved to Washington," says Edson. "He and my grandmother helped raise me, and we were very close. After he died, I brought my grandmother to Washington to see the World War II Memorial." (Fox News)

EARLY BIRD TIPS - Here are the most productive things you can get done early in the morning before work, according to career coaches. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

