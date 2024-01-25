Man finds 7-carat diamond at state park, plus why you should keep quiet about your weight-loss plans

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
GEM OF A FIND – A man's wish came true after he found a 7-carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas. Continue reading...
KEEP QUIET – Here's why experts say you should keep your weight-loss journey a secret from everyone. Continue reading...
MIRACLE CHILD – A newborn baby has headed home after being the smallest infant to survive at a hospital. Continue reading...
GRAB THESE GADGETS – Check out these 5 cool kitchen tools for making and serving soup – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...
TOUGH TEAM – Riley Gaines and Bethany Hamilton are standing up for women in sports. Continue reading...
FUN Q&A – Rich Edson reveals his biggest outdoor adventure — and the 3 presidents he'd invite to dinner. Continue reading...
EARLY BIRD TIPS - Here are the most productive things you can get done early in the morning before work, according to career coaches. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion