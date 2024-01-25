Man finds 7-carat diamond at state park, plus why you should keep quiet about your weight-loss plans

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GEM OF A FIND – A man's wish came true after he found a 7-carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas. Continue reading...

KEEP QUIET – Here's why experts say you should keep your weight-loss journey a secret from everyone. Continue reading...

MIRACLE CHILD – A newborn baby has headed home after being the smallest infant to survive at a hospital. Continue reading...

GRAB THESE GADGETS – Check out these 5 cool kitchen tools for making and serving soup – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

TOUGH TEAM – Riley Gaines and Bethany Hamilton are standing up for women in sports. Continue reading...

FUN Q&A – Rich Edson reveals his biggest outdoor adventure — and the 3 presidents he'd invite to dinner. Continue reading...

EARLY BIRD TIPS - Here are the most productive things you can get done early in the morning before work, according to career coaches. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION