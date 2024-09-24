Make money as a language translator with this step-by-step guide

Language translators and interpreters play a vital role in helping those who speak different languages connect.

Although the two professions operate very similarly, they are not exactly the same.

A language translator works with written texts, while an interpreter works with the spoken language, according to the American Translators Association.

If you're interested in becoming a language translator, here's everything you need to know.

To be a language translator, the first qualification you'll need to meet is fluency in at least two languages. While this is a baseline requirement of language translators, many know more than two languages.

A bachelor's degree is typically required of language translators, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Foreign language, business and communications are all common fields that language translators major in, according to the source.

While you don't need any official certification to become a language translator, it's a qualification that is beneficial to have on your resume.

One of the most recognized certifications among language translators can be obtained through the American Translators Association.

The certification is currently available for a variety of language combinations, including English into Arabic, English into French, English into Japanese, English into Portuguese and English into Spanish.

A lot of language translators work from home, on a self-employed basis, according to Indeed.

Thirty-two percent of interpreters worked from home in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They may also work in an office of the company they are employed by if they work full time.

Examples of texts that language translators work on include official documents, legal documents, books, technical documentation, marketing copy and subtitles for foreign films, according to the American Translators Association.

Interpreters, on the other hand, often have a bit of a different work environment than translators.

Common places of work for interpreters include hospitals, courtrooms, business meetings, international gatherings and political summits, per the source.

The responsibilities of a language translator go behind simply converting a written text, word for word, from one language to another.

They also have to understand expressions that may not translate exactly to properly convey the overall meaning of a message.

They are responsible for maintaining the tone and style of the original language the text is presented in, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many language translators also build glossaries over time, according to the source, which can help them excel in the work.

The median hourly wage for interpreters and translators was $27.45 in May 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While language translators can work full-time in the field, it is also a common part-time or freelance job for many.