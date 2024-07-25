Lunch boxes every kid will want when they go back to school

As the school year approaches, it's not just the promise of new friends and learning adventures that's generating buzz on the playground — it’s the idea of having the coolest lunch box in the cafeteria, filled with all kinds of goodies.

The lunch boxes on our list aren’t just your typical food containers, they're a way for your child to express themselves and show off their favorite things, be it unicorns, Pokémon, Minecraft or Scooby-Doo! These lunch boxes are bound to be the talk of the lunchroom. You can get many of these lunch boxes in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Bento boxes are a huge hit with the kids. They’re hard-cover boxes with the same fun patterns and designs other lunch boxes have. Inside, there are small individual compartments for different servings of foods, making it easy to portion out your kid’s lunch. Both Amazon and the Bentgo site have a variety of options.

Mibasies has lunch boxes for kids who love rainbows, fire trucks, flowers, dinosaurs and more. They have a single inside compartment that fits a bento box perfectly, or you can fill it with all your child’s favorite foods. Find Mibasies lunch boxes on Amazon.

Does your kid love unicorns? Help them celebrate their favorite mythical creature with a Bentgo lunch tote. It has a spot for a bento box and a side pocket for a water bottle. Bentgo sells a variety of lunch totes on their site, or you can shop for them on Amazon.

The Mystery Machine is an iconic car from Scooby-Doo, a show that’s still popular with the youngest generation. You can get a basic Scooby-Doo lunch box right on Amazon or on the Thermos site.

Any kids whose favorite game is Minecraft will want to show all their friends their new Minecraft lunch box. This Thermos brand Minecraft lunch box keeps their lunch cold and easily fits everything a kid should need for lunch. You can also find different Minecraft lunch boxes on Amazon.

If your child is a dropper and can’t quite hold on to anything, a stainless steel lunch box can handle it. You can get dinosaur-themed boxes, space-themed boxes and a dozen other themed lunch boxes at PlanetBox. Or get a plain version right on Amazon.

Hydro Flash doesn’t just make durable, colorful water bottles, they make lunch boxes, too. They’re insulated and have a hard cover for added protection. Find all kinds of different colors on the HydroFlask site or on Amazon.

Lands’ End makes lunch boxes with an insulated interior and a mesh side pocket built for water bottles and other drinks. Amazon has simple, solid color Lands’ End lunch boxes. You can also choose from different patterns on the Lands’ End site.

Pokémon lunch boxes come in all shapes and sizes depending on which Pokémon is your kiddos' favorite. If the starter Pokémon are the favorites in your house, Walmart has a lunch box featuring Charmander, Bulbasaur and Eevee. Or you can find a Pikachu backpack and lunch box set from Amazon.