Lunch boxes every kid will want when they go back to school

From bento boxes to Hydro Flask lunch boxes, there's an option every kid will love

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Help your child show off their favorite things with a cool new lunch box. 

Help your child show off their favorite things with a cool new lunch box.  (iStock )

As the school year approaches, it's not just the promise of new friends and learning adventures that's generating buzz on the playground — it’s the idea of having the coolest lunch box in the cafeteria, filled with all kinds of goodies.

The lunch boxes on our list aren’t just your typical food containers, they're a way for your child to express themselves and show off their favorite things, be it unicorns, Pokémon, Minecraft or Scooby-Doo! These lunch boxes are bound to be the talk of the lunchroom. You can get many of these lunch boxes in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Bentgo bento-style lunch box: $29.99

Do your kids not like it when their food touches? A bento box solves the problem. 

Do your kids not like it when their food touches? A bento box solves the problem.  (Amazon )

Bento boxes are a huge hit with the kids. They’re hard-cover boxes with the same fun patterns and designs other lunch boxes have. Inside, there are small individual compartments for different servings of foods, making it easy to portion out your kid’s lunch. Both Amazon and the Bentgo site have a variety of options.

Mibasies kids lunch box: $17.99

Any kid whose favorite color is pink will love this lunch box. 

Any kid whose favorite color is pink will love this lunch box.  (Amazon )

Mibasies has lunch boxes for kids who love rainbows, fire trucks, flowers, dinosaurs and more. They have a single inside compartment that fits a bento box perfectly, or you can fill it with all your child’s favorite foods. Find Mibasies lunch boxes on Amazon.

Bentgo insulated lunch tote: $19.99

Combine unicorns and space in one lunch box. 

Combine unicorns and space in one lunch box.  (Amazon )

Does your kid love unicorns? Help them celebrate their favorite mythical creature with a Bentgo lunch tote. It has a spot for a bento box and a side pocket for a water bottle. Bentgo sells a variety of lunch totes on their site, or you can shop for them on Amazon

Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine lunch box: $18.25

Get your kid their own Mystery Machine. 

Get your kid their own Mystery Machine.  (Amazon )

The Mystery Machine is an iconic car from Scooby-Doo, a show that’s still popular with the youngest generation. You can get a basic Scooby-Doo lunch box right on Amazon or on the Thermos site.

Minecraft lunch box: $17.99

Kids who play Minecraft constantly will want to show off this lunch box to the entire lunchroom. 

Kids who play Minecraft constantly will want to show off this lunch box to the entire lunchroom.  (Amazon )

Any kids whose favorite game is Minecraft will want to show all their friends their new Minecraft lunch box. This Thermos brand Minecraft lunch box keeps their lunch cold and easily fits everything a kid should need for lunch. You can also find different Minecraft lunch boxes on Amazon.

Stainless steel lunch box: $27.97

Stainless steel lunch boxes are sturdy and hold plenty of food. 

Stainless steel lunch boxes are sturdy and hold plenty of food.  (PlanetBox)

If your child is a dropper and can’t quite hold on to anything, a stainless steel lunch box can handle it. You can get dinosaur-themed boxes, space-themed boxes and a dozen other themed lunch boxes at PlanetBox. Or get a plain version right on Amazon.

Hydro Flask lunch box: $40.96

Protect your kid's lunch with a hard shell box. 

Protect your kid's lunch with a hard shell box.  (Amazon )

Hydro Flash doesn’t just make durable, colorful water bottles, they make lunch boxes, too. They’re insulated and have a hard cover for added protection. Find all kinds of different colors on the HydroFlask site or on Amazon.

Lands’ End soft lunch box: $16.07

Lands' End lunch boxes have plenty of space for everything your child needs for lunch. 

Lands' End lunch boxes have plenty of space for everything your child needs for lunch.  (Amazon )

Lands’ End makes lunch boxes with an insulated interior and a mesh side pocket built for water bottles and other drinks. Amazon has simple, solid color Lands’ End lunch boxes. You can also choose from different patterns on the Lands’ End site.

Pokémon lunch box: $43.95

Get a Pikachu back-to-school set for your little Pokémon trainer. 

Get a Pikachu back-to-school set for your little Pokémon trainer.  (Amazon )

Pokémon lunch boxes come in all shapes and sizes depending on which Pokémon is your kiddos' favorite. If the starter Pokémon are the favorites in your house, Walmart has a lunch box featuring Charmander, Bulbasaur and Eevee. Or you can find a Pikachu backpack and lunch box set from Amazon. 