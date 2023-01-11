Luck-y! Winning state lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck, Wisconsin

In a stroke of kismet – or some might say luck – the winning ticket for a $15.1 state lottery was sold in the appropriately named town of Luck, Wisconsin.

The winning Megabucks lottery ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing was sold at Wayne's Food Plus, and is the largest winning lottery ticket ever sold by the store, as People.com reported.

Luck is a tiny town of approximately 1,100 residents.

"Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and ‘get your lottery’ report — it shows, 'Congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar megabucks ticket,'" store manager Paul Wondra told CBS Minnesota.

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery game, according to the Wisconsin Lottery's website.

A man named Mark Cunningham claimed the $15.1 million prize on Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Jan. 11 press release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

"Dreams really do come true," said Cunningham in the release.

He was described as a "regular player" of the state's lottery.

Cunningham actually purchased two winning tickets for the Jan. 4 drawing notes the release.

The jackpot of $15.1 million is the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

In addition to the $15.1 million jackpot, he also won $2 on another ticket.

More than 14,162 people won at least $2 in the January 4 Megabucks drawing, said the press release.

For selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Foods Plus received $100,000 as part of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive," the Wisconsin Lottery also noted.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908, said the Wisconsin Lottery.

The odds of winning $2, however, are only 1 in 29.

The Wisconsin Lottery has paid out over $9.7 billion in prizes since 1988, said the website.

This is not the only recent fortunate coincidence related to the lottery.

In November, a woman in North Carolina won a lottery the same day she gave birth to a baby girl, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, won $100,000 from a Powerball ticket she played through the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release issued on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Hernandez gave birth on Nov. 9 — and later in the evening she won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing.

Her prize doubled to $100,000 when a "2X Power Play multiplier hit" after she "matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball," according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"When I found out I cried," Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "I’m just so excited and happy."

Hernandez said she thinks her newborn daughter brought her luck.

Hernandez, a mother of three, picked her winning numbers based on the birthdays of her two sons, she said.



Her winning lottery ticket was a $3 Quick Pick ticket, which was purchased from the QuikTrip location on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord.

Fox News Digital's Cortney Moore contributed reporting.